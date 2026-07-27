Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Sarah Hornibrooke's avatar
Sarah Hornibrooke
3h

This is a lot of money for the public system to find to pay out. Meanwhile, no corporation or individual is forfeiting the dollars they have made for their criminal planned negligence.

Assist the resist . Free Rainer Fuelmich.

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
3h

I am torn.

I hate that many people were bamboozled or pressured into arm darts.

(Governments, if they are going to exist, should shut their mouths and not even make recommendations, much less mandates, for individual health decisions. During CoronaMania, they just couldn't shut up. Whether it was pure evil or naivete, we can only guess. But the results were disastrous, if indeed the goal was to keep citizens healthy, or healthier, anyway.)

But as a human that was not, I don't want any currency stolen from me to fund those who were.

Manufacturers of products, in this case, vaccines, should be responsible in every way, shape, and form for the products they put out on the market. Cases of vaccine injury are far more prevalent than anyone out there realizes (like, say 100% or so.) Whether stupid governments (oxymoron) mandate or recommend a product or not. Which of course, they should never.

Disclaimer: I know nothing about the case other than what I just read.

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