Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Nnikk
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While it is easy to agree with your core argument as I read it (the patently corrupt "cost of doing business" of fines business model) your article was a very poorly constructed piece of writing (provided your intention was not chicanery) and I could make no real sense of the specifics and their interconnections. Admittedly, I was initially skimming w/o watching the videos, and the confusing narrative caused me to find myself skimming repeatedly w/ growing frustration, so I consulted AI which provided some context around the 520M$ fine (that i think you failed to do) which seemed to come out of nowhere in your article and remained there. You can probably (and should) do a lot better than this, and the last thing we need is more "slop". Thanks to the author for your consideration if you read this.

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