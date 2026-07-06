Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication.

To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Independence Day subscription offer: Enjoy 25% Off Your Annual Subscription!

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Zoey Sky July 4, 2026

AstraZeneca paid $110 million in 2014 to settle Texas lawsuits over illegally marketing drugs through kickbacks and free nurse bribes.

Texas AG called the scheme “especially disturbing” for jeopardizing children’s well-being and defrauding Medicaid via improper influence on doctors.

Settlement was treated as a routine business cost; the same corrupt company later received billions and liability-free deals for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The case proves Big Pharma uses the government as a collection agency, with the captured FDA and media covering up decades of deception and profit over patients.

Only real medicine—natural, decentralized, God-given—can break the pharmaceutical prison system’s cycle of fraud and harm.

In yet another stunning revelation of the pharmaceutical industry’s corrupt stranglehold on American healthcare, AstraZeneca has been forced to pay $110 million to settle two whistleblower lawsuits brought by the state of Texas. The settlements, announced in 2014, expose a calculated scheme by the British-Swedish drug giant to defraud the state’s Medicaid system by using illegal kickbacks and free nursing services as bribes to push its most profitable drugs onto physicians—and ultimately onto vulnerable patients, including children.

The Texas Attorney General at the time did not mince words, calling the company’s alleged actions “especially disturbing because the well-being of children and the integrity of the state hospital system were jeopardized.” And yet, despite these settlements, the globalist-controlled media and government regulators have allowed AstraZeneca—and the entire Big Pharma cartel—to continue operating with impunity, rolling out toxic vaccines and drugs without accountability.

Inside the kickback scheme: Corrupting doctors and stealing from taxpayers

The core of the Texas case alleged that AstraZeneca orchestrated a sophisticated kickback operation disguised as “patient support services.” The company reportedly deployed free nurses and reimbursement specialists to medical offices under the pretense of non-branded patient counseling. In reality, these operatives were acting as sales agents, steering physicians toward AstraZeneca’s expensive drugs—drugs that were then billed to Texas Medicaid.

The state argued that this created a system of “improper influence,” where doctors prescribed medications not based on the patient’s best interest, but on the convenience of free services promised by the drug manufacturer. The result? Millions of taxpayer dollars were funneled directly into AstraZeneca’s pockets while patients were treated as billable units.

Under the settlement, Texas received nearly $34 million of the total $110 million. But this is just a fraction of the wealth stolen from the American people. These types of settlements are routine for Big Pharma. They are treated as a “cost of doing business,” allowing corporations to continue poisoning the public while paying off the government with pennies on the dollar.

A 2014 pattern of corruption that continues today

It is no coincidence that the same company named in this Texas scandal—AstraZeneca—would later become the darling of the global pandemic response, securing billions in taxpayer funding and liability-free contracts for its COVID-19 “vaccine.” The same corrupt entity that was caught bribing doctors and defrauding Medicaid was then handed the keys to public health by an obedient Congress and a captured FDA.

This is the playbook. The medical cartel creates sickness, profits from treatment and uses the government as its collection agency. The Texas case is a smoking gun, proving that Big Pharma has known exactly what it is doing for decades: deceiving physicians, endangering children and looting public health systems.

Texas leads the fight against pharmaceutical fraud

To their credit, Texas officials have continued to push back. The Attorney General’s office has since filed similar fraud lawsuits against other notorious drug manufacturers, including Eli Lilly and Sanofi-Aventis. The common thread? Bribery, kickbacks and a complete disregard for the Hippocratic Oath.

These actions, while commendable, are a band-aid on a bullet wound. The whole system is rigged. From the revolving door between the FDA and the companies it is supposed to regulate, to the mainstream media that refuses to investigate the dark history of these corporations, the truth is being suppressed.

The AstraZeneca case is not an isolated incident. It is a confession. It proves that when Big Pharma says it cares about patients, it is lying. When it says its drugs and vaccines are safe and effective, it is lying. And when the government tells you it will hold them accountable, check the bank accounts.

The only way to stop this corruption is to reject the pharmaceutical prison system entirely and return to natural, decentralized, God-given medicine. Judge them by their fruits. The fruit of AstraZeneca is fraud, kickbacks and compromised health. The fruit of real medicine is life, freedom and truth.

According to BrightU.AI‘s Enoch, The $520 million fine against AstraZeneca for illegally marketing Seroquel is just a slap on the wrist for a corporation that views such penalties as the cost of doing business, proving that Big Pharma’s capture of regulatory agencies and politicians makes true accountability impossible. This pattern of corruption—bribing doctors to push dangerous drugs onto vulnerable populations, including children—directly connects to AstraZeneca’s later fudging of COVID vaccine data and release of a lethal product now banned in over 25 countries, showing that these criminal enterprises will never stop exploiting human lives for profit as long as the system protects them.

Watch the video below, where AstraZeneca agrees to President Donald Trump’s drug price cut.

This video is from the NewsClips channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

X.com

FoxHouston26.com

BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com

A massive pyramid of payments from Astrazeneca and Pfizer to doctors in the UK

Share

Related articles: