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Amy Eskridge, a scientist working on anti-gravity propulsion technology, repeatedly warned that her life was in danger before she was found dead in 2022.

Years later, renewed scrutiny has linked her case to multiple deaths and disappearances involving researchers connected to advanced aerospace, nuclear, and UAP-related programs.

As independent investigations and congressional submissions surface, questions continue to grow about whether individuals working on breakthrough technologies are being targeted.

By Frank Bergman April 17, 2026

A 34-year-old scientist researching anti-gravity technology was found dead after repeatedly warning that her life could be “in danger,” becoming the eleventh UFO and nuclear secrets-linked official to die or vanish in mysterious circumstances.

The alarming, sudden death is fueling growing concerns about a pattern of deaths and disappearances tied to advanced scientific research.

Amy Eskridge died in Huntsville, Alabama, from what authorities described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

However, no detailed findings from police or medical examiners have been publicly released, leaving major questions unanswered.

While Eskridge died on June 11, 2022, her case has come under renewed scrutiny after her chilling links to recent deaths and disappearances are now emerging.

Authorities are now reviewing Eskridge’s case amid growing questions about why a full investigative report was not released and detailed case files remain unavailable, without explanation

Warnings Before Death

Eskridge had been openly working on anti-gravity propulsion.

The technology, if realized, could transform energy systems and space travel.

Before her death, she made it clear she believed she was under threat.

During a podcast interview, Eskridge said:

“If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone notices if your head gets chopped off.

“If you stick your neck out in private… they will bury you, they will burn down your house while you’re sleeping in your bed, and it won’t even make the news.”

She also warned that pressure against her was escalating:

“I’m scared, I’m tired,” Eskridge said.

“I need to disclose soon, man.

“I need to publish soon because it’s like escalating.

“It’s getting more and more aggressive.

“This has been going on for like four or five years, and over the past 12 months, it’s been escalating, like more aggressive, more invasive digging through my underwear drawer and sexual threats.”

Eskridge described alleged harassment that included invasions of privacy and threats, prompting her to seek help from retired British intelligence officer Franc Milburn.

Claims of Targeting and Investigation

Milburn later concluded that Eskridge’s death was not a suicide, according to findings submitted to Congress by independent investigators in 2023.

During a radio interview, Milburn said:

“Somebody was after her work.”

“It was either… trying to get her to desist… or… to actually stop her, to debilitate her so she was unable to do the work.”

Journalist Michael Shellenberger testified in a public hearing that Eskridge was:

“Murdered by a ‘private aerospace company’ in the US because she was involved in the UAP conversation.”

Eskridge had co-founded the Institute for Exotic Science with her father, Richard Eskridge, a retired NASA engineer.

The organization aimed to bring anti-gravity research into the public domain.

The institute has since shut down, and its website is no longer accessible.

Pattern of Deaths Raises Concerns

Eskridge’s case is not isolated.

Her death is one of multiple incidents involving scientists connected to advanced research fields, including space, nuclear energy, and propulsion systems.

In December 2025, nuclear fusion researcher Nuno Loureiro was killed in his Massachusetts home.

Independent investigators pointed to his groundbreaking work in plasma physics as a potential motive.

In February 2026, astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was shot and killed at his California home.

He had worked on NASA infrared telescope systems used to track asteroids and satellites.

Other researchers, including NASA scientists Michael Hicks and Frank Maiwald, died under unclear circumstances in recent years.

Disappearances Linked to Sensitive Research

Alongside the deaths, several high-level researchers and officials have vanished.

Retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland, reportedly tied to nuclear and UFO-related programs, disappeared in February 2026.

His case has been linked to multiple other missing individuals connected to defense and aerospace research.

Four additional disappearances, including NASA scientist Monica Reza and nuclear facility workers, share similar circumstances, with individuals last seen leaving their homes without personal belongings.

Links between missing and dead officials

Growing Questions

Eskridge had planned to present her anti-gravity research publicly, but said she needed approval from NASA before doing so.

She believed going public was her only protection.

Her death, and the broader pattern of incidents involving scientists working on advanced technologies, continues to raise serious concerns about whether individuals in these fields are being targeted.

As more details surface through independent investigations and congressional submissions, the number of unanswered questions continues to grow.

A growing list of NASA, missile, and nuclear researchers are dying, disappearing, or being murdered, and the connections are raising serious questions

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