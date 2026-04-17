Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Richard Greenwood's avatar
Richard Greenwood
31m

IMO, there's no such thing as aliens from outer space. That's a psyop. If there are intelligent alien beings, they come from an area or areas of this earthly realm that have been hidden from us.

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Donna C's avatar
Donna C
35m

How many others are missing or died under mysterious circumstances that we’ve never heard about.

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