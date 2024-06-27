One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By FoxNews

A freight train derailed in Matteson, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, on Thursday, prompting some residents within a mile of the crash to evacuate their homes.

FOX 32 in Chicago reported that a Canadian National Railway (CNP) train derailed near the 21000 block of Main Street at about 10:45 a.m., according to local officials.

As a result, homes nearby were evacuated because of a hazmat situation, as officials were looking at a leaking train car, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Residents within a mile south of Main Street and 217th Street were given a mandatory evacuation order, as were areas a mile west of Main Street and a quarter of a mile east of Main Street.

Those ordered to evacuate were advised to prepare for a "long-term evacuation" and to take their medications or supplies before leaving their home.

Representatives from the Canadian National Railway are heading to the scene to lead the investigation and no injuries have been reported.

According to a CNP official, roughly 20 freight cars carrying various substances derailed, though it is unclear what caused the train to leave the tracks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

