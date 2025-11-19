One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated

In a cohort that was 94% vaccinated, EVERY participant had amyloid microclots — the SAME pathology behind the large white fibrous clots now being pulled from corpses worldwide:

100% of vaccinated participants had fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots circulating in their blood — including every “healthy control.”

What the authors called “Long COVID” was actually Long VACCINE: 90% of the “Long COVID” group was vaccinated.

The study never verified COVID infection. No PCR. No antibody testing. No sequencing.

Spike protein alone created these same amyloid microclots in vitro, indicating causation.

The largest, most pathological clots (900–1600µm² and >1600µm²) were 20× higher in the vaccinated “long COVID” group.

These clots were loaded with NETs, myeloperoxidase, elastase, extracellular DNA, and misfolded amyloid fibrin — structures resistant to breakdown.

This is the exact same pathology now being found as white, rubbery fibrous clots in postmortem vessels worldwide.

Every vaccinated individual in the study showed early-stage amyloid microclots, raising alarms about cumulative vascular injury across the entire globe.

The CDC and federal public-health agencies must finally do their job and launch an immediate, transparent investigation into these findings.

Failing to intestigate the white fibrous clot situation constitutes a dereliction of duty.

Any platform delivering spike protein into human circulation must be immediately banned for human use.

While Doctors Face Threats for Speaking Out, Alt Media Giants Ignore the Alarming Truth — “Tucker Has Failed to Contact Me,” Says Haviland

