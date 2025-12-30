Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Our new study indicates that ~1-3% of vaccinated individuals suffer subclinical heart damage — and fatal cardiac arrest can be the first manifestation.

This means MILLIONS likely have unrecognized heart damage.

We published the first screening and treatment approach for the millions of individuals with unrecognized vaccine-induced cardiac damage in a best attempt to prevent fatal cardiac arrest.

Possible warning signs people may notice:

Chest discomfort

Palpitations or irregular beats

Lightheadedness or near-fainting

Exercise intolerance

Heart-rate instability (including POTS-like patterns)

Labile blood pressure

Management protocol:

Serial biomarker testing

Repeat imaging (ECG/MRI)

Avoid vigorous exercise until markers normalize

Nattokinase, Bromelain, Curcumin, and Colchicine to degrade circulating Spike protein and reduce inflammatory load.

