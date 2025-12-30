BREAKING: ALL COVID Vaccinated Individuals Should Undergo Cardiac Screening to Prevent SUDDEN DEATH
"...new study indicates that ~1-3% of vaccinated individuals suffer subclinical heart damage — and fatal cardiac arrest can be the first manifestation."
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Our new study indicates that ~1-3% of vaccinated individuals suffer subclinical heart damage — and fatal cardiac arrest can be the first manifestation.
This means MILLIONS likely have unrecognized heart damage.
We published the first screening and treatment approach for the millions of individuals with unrecognized vaccine-induced cardiac damage in a best attempt to prevent fatal cardiac arrest.
Possible warning signs people may notice:
Chest discomfort
Palpitations or irregular beats
Lightheadedness or near-fainting
Exercise intolerance
Heart-rate instability (including POTS-like patterns)
Labile blood pressure
Management protocol:
Serial biomarker testing
Repeat imaging (ECG/MRI)
Avoid vigorous exercise until markers normalize
Nattokinase, Bromelain, Curcumin, and Colchicine to degrade circulating Spike protein and reduce inflammatory load.
