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A newly published study from Turkish researchers has raised fresh questions about the long-term effects of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on eye health.

Scientists found that participants experienced measurable changes in the cornea's delicate endothelial layer after receiving two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, including an 8% decline in endothelial cell density, increased corneal thickness, and signs of cellular stress.

End Time Headlines reports:

According to a report from the Daily Mail, researchers have identified concerning changes in the eye’s cornea following administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, raising new questions about possible long-term effects on vision.

The study, conducted by scientists in Turkey and published in the journal Ophthalmic Epidemiology, tracked alterations in the endothelium—the delicate inner layer of the cornea responsible for maintaining clarity by regulating fluid. In a cohort of 64 participants, measurements taken before the first dose and approximately 75 days after the second dose revealed notable shifts that could signal stress on these critical cells.

The findings paint a picture of subtle but measurable impact. Corneal thickness increased from an average of 528 micrometers to 542 micrometers, representing about a 2% rise. Endothelial cell density declined by roughly 8%, dropping from 2,597 to 2,378 cells per square millimeter. Additionally, the cells showed greater variation in size and a slight decrease in the proportion maintaining their ideal hexagonal shape.

While participants in the study reported no immediate vision problems, experts caution that these endothelial changes could prove more serious over extended periods.

A thicker cornea, combined with reduced cell counts and increased irregularity, may contribute to conditions such as corneal edema, bullous keratopathy, or corneal decompensation. In severe cases, particularly among individuals with pre-existing eye vulnerabilities, prior transplants, or naturally lower cell counts due to aging, surgery, or disease, such developments could lead to persistent swelling, blurriness, and even permanent vision impairment if unaddressed.

The researchers emphasized the need for vigilance. “The endothelium should be closely monitored in those with a low endothelial count or who have had a corneal graft,” the study warned. They noted that specular microscopy offers a reliable way for eye specialists to assess cell health, especially in patients experiencing discomfort or blurred vision.

Investigators utilized advanced imaging tools, including Sirius corneal topography and the Tomey EM-4000 specular microscope, alongside comprehensive eye examinations to ensure baseline health and isolate post-vaccination effects.

They determined the observed changes were statistically linked to the vaccine rather than random variation, though the team stopped short of advising against vaccination and called for further long-term follow-up to determine if the alterations persist or resolve.

This latest research adds to ongoing scrutiny of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which have previously been associated with rare cardiac inflammatory risks, particularly in younger males.

For now, the short-term data suggests minimal immediate threat to those with robust eye health. However, the potential for cumulative stress on the endothelium underscores the importance of continued monitoring and additional studies spanning months or years.

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