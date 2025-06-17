One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Rhoda Wilson June 16, 2025

The Tennessee Funeral Directors Association has publicly acknowledged the existence of white fibrous clots in corpses, with 64% of embalmers and funeral directors attending its Convention reporting sightings of the clots in the first half of 2025. The clots were found in an average of 17% of all corpses.

In addition to the white rubbery clots caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, 70% of respondents reported signs of micro-clotting, and 39% observed an increase in infant deaths in 2025.

Former USAF Major Tom Haviland joined Nicholas Hulscher on the Focal Points podcast to discuss the first state-level acknowledgement of the white fibrous clots at a meeting of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association.

If the tweet above is removed, you can watch the video on the Substack page ‘Focal Points Courageous Discourses’ HERE. The following is Hulscher’s text that accompanies the interview as published in the same Substack article.

Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Confirms White Fibrous Clots Are Real and Prevalent

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Former USAF Major Tom Haviland joins me to discuss his presentation at the 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association (“TFDA”) Convention – marking the first time a US state funeral directors association has publicly acknowledged that white fibrous clots are real, prevalent and ongoing.

Invited by TFDA President Taylor Moore, Haviland conducted an in-person survey with 28 embalmers and funeral directors during the convention in Franklin, TN:

64% reported seeing white fibrous clots in corpses during the first half of 2025.

The white clots appeared in an average of 17% of all corpses.

70% reported signs of micro-clotting (“coffee grounds” or “dirty blood”).

39% of embalmers observed an increase in infant deaths, with an average 14% rise over pre-2020 levels.

These results were not only documented on paper but confirmed on video, as multiple embalmers raised their hands during Haviland’s presentation to verify that they had personally observed the white fibrous clots. Many stated they had never seen such clots before the covid era.

Tom Haviland’s presentation at the 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Convention. Source: Nicholas Hulscher on Twitter, 16 June 2025

This public acknowledgement demands immediate investigation into the potential link between the covid mRNA injections, SARS-CoV-2 infection and the formation of these anomalous clots. It’s time our public health agencies respond.

You can find all of Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner’s work from the past three years on their Substack page titled ‘Clotastrophe’.

According to Dr. Kevin McCairn et al’s intensive biochemical and microscopic analysis, the white fibrous clots appear to be amyloidogenic fibrin aggregates – abnormal, protease-resistant protein structures likely formed through pathological remodelling of fibrin in the presence of spike protein. The clots exhibit dense, rubbery morphology, strong autofluorescence, beta-sheet-rich domains confirmed by Thioflavin T staining, and ultrastructural features consistent with amyloid fibrils under electron microscopy. Elemental analysis confirmed their organic, protein-based composition, and PCR detected human origin with preliminary markers suggestive of recombinant spike protein exposure.

Be sure to also check out my previous interview with Tom Haviland, where we discussed his 2024 Worldwide Embalmer White Fibrous Clot Survey.

Featured image: Vials were given to Laura Kasner by an embalmer, 9 May 2024. Source: Clotastrophe

