Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
7h

Common sense has collapsed... True for some but not all..Mostly, I can talk sense into some of these people (my adult kids) but some don't want to hear..

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sandy's avatar
sandy
6h

I am sharing this article with SenatorJohnson, my congressional reps, and Trump at whitehouse.gov. We need Johnson and Congress to pressure RFK and Trump to end the covid emergency, which would likely end the covid shots. RFK can end it with his pen.

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