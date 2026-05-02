BREAKING: 146 NEUROLOGICAL AND PSYCHIATRIC CDC/FDA SAFETY SIGNALS WERE BREACHED WITH COVID SHOTS
The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord.
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nicolas Hulscher: WE FOUND 146 NEUROLOGICAL AND PSYCHIATRIC CDC/FDA SAFETY SIGNALS WERE BREACHED WITH COVID SHOTS—INCLUDING:
PRION DISEASE — 847× more likely vs. flu shot
BRAIN CLOTS — 3,000× more likely
PSYCHOSIS — 440× more likely
HOMICIDAL IDEATION — 25× more likely
DEMENTIA — 140× more likely
SUICIDAL THOUGHTS — 150× more likely
SCHIZOPHRENIA — 315× more likely
DEPRESSION — 530× more likely
HERPES ZOSTER MENINGITIS — 1,200× more likely
TOXIC ENCEPHALOPATHY — 157× more likely
MENINGITIS (ALL TYPES) — 34× more likely
AUTOIMMUNE ENCEPHALITIS — 79× more likely
BRAIN ABSCESS — 120× more likely
SPINAL CORD ABSCESS — 89× more likely
VIOLENT BEHAVIOR — 80× more likely
COGNITIVE DECLINE — 115× more likely
DELUSIONS — 50× more likely
MYELITIS (ALL TYPES) — 31× more likely
And many more...
The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord.
This explains why 7.4% of Americans are now cognitively disabled—and why common sense has collapsed across the globe.
Studies:
Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions
COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system
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Common sense has collapsed... True for some but not all..Mostly, I can talk sense into some of these people (my adult kids) but some don't want to hear..
I am sharing this article with SenatorJohnson, my congressional reps, and Trump at whitehouse.gov. We need Johnson and Congress to pressure RFK and Trump to end the covid emergency, which would likely end the covid shots. RFK can end it with his pen.