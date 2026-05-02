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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Nicolas Hulscher: WE FOUND 146 NEUROLOGICAL AND PSYCHIATRIC CDC/FDA SAFETY SIGNALS WERE BREACHED WITH COVID SHOTS—INCLUDING:

PRION DISEASE — 847× more likely vs. flu shot

BRAIN CLOTS — 3,000× more likely

PSYCHOSIS — 440× more likely

HOMICIDAL IDEATION — 25× more likely

DEMENTIA — 140× more likely

SUICIDAL THOUGHTS — 150× more likely

SCHIZOPHRENIA — 315× more likely

DEPRESSION — 530× more likely

HERPES ZOSTER MENINGITIS — 1,200× more likely

TOXIC ENCEPHALOPATHY — 157× more likely

MENINGITIS (ALL TYPES) — 34× more likely

AUTOIMMUNE ENCEPHALITIS — 79× more likely

BRAIN ABSCESS — 120× more likely

SPINAL CORD ABSCESS — 89× more likely

VIOLENT BEHAVIOR — 80× more likely

COGNITIVE DECLINE — 115× more likely

DELUSIONS — 50× more likely

MYELITIS (ALL TYPES) — 31× more likely

And many more...

The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord.

This explains why 7.4% of Americans are now cognitively disabled—and why common sense has collapsed across the globe.

Studies:

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