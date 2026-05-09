Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
1hEdited

They don’t mind revealing it because you can’t sue them

Disgusting system from hell

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Kim's avatar
Kim
42m

At this point, I think I’m more concerned with how they’ve done NOTHING to make sure this isn’t repeated. In fact, it looks like they’re gearing up for round 2.

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