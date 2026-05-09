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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

11 MILLION pages of internal government documents reveal FDA officials COVERED UP 25 COVID shot safety signals in 2021, including:

SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH

HEART ATTACKS

PULMONARY INFARCTION

STROKES

BRAIN DAMAGE

BLOOD CLOTS

All officials involved should be CRIMINALLY CHARGED.

Senator Ron Johnson just revealed that Secretary Kennedy provided him with 11 MILLION pages of HHS documents on the COVID vaccine

Source: illuminatibot

What the documents exposed about the FDA is truly disturbing.

JOHNSON: “We have now uncovered the fact that FDA officials knew in March of 2021 that their analytical system for the VAERS system, was completely inadequate, that it would MASK significant safety signals.”

“They had a different system that would, you know, produce this information unmasked.”

“They presented that to top FDA officials, and they covered up.”

“They were 49 cases of extreme masking, resulting in 25 safety signals, including sudden cardiac death, bell’s palsy, pulmonary infarction, very serious side effects.”

“And again, I said, I don’t I didn’t need a sophisticated system.”

“I saw deaths per year go from a couple hundred to over 20,000 the year the vaccine came out in 2021.”

“And yet the FDA officials hid behind their analytics that they knew would hide these safety signals to continue to claim to this day, we didn’t see any safety signals with the Covid injection.”

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