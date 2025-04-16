One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson April 15, 2025

Eight states are proposing bills to expand exemptions from school and workplace vaccine mandates, countering decades of eroding parental rights.

Idaho became the first state to ban medical intervention mandates, empowering parents and employees to refuse vaccines without penalty.

Hawaii’s push to end religious exemptions was tabled after public backlash, signaling shifting momentum toward informed consent.

Pro-vaccine lobby groups, including pharmaceutical trade associations, are lobbying aggressively against exemption expansions.

The federal government is filling with officials who are more willing to respect parental rights and vax freedom.

Coercive school vaccines mandates are unethical and parents should be informed of all their exemption options.

Strong grassroots push for parental rights is overcoming state authoritarianism

The battle over vaccine exemptions has reached a fever pitch in 2025, as eight states — Arizona, Alabama, Utah, Texas, Idaho, and others — are working to expand legal protections for parents who reject state-mandated injections. Dawn Richardson, advocacy director for the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), argues states are finally acknowledging a “growing consensus that forced vaccination is incompatible with basic human rights.”

Idaho’s new law epitomizes this shift, making it the first state to prohibit vaccine mandates entirely. Signed by Governor Brad Little, the legislation ensures businesses and schools cannot ostracize unvaccinated individuals, despite initial concerns about contagious disease spread. Meanwhile, Alabama codified religious exemption documentation requirements, while Utah ensured vaccine exemptions “travel” with students between schools. In Texas, lawmakers are advancing measures to empower workers in healthcare settings to claim conscience-based exemptions.

Yet momentum is uneven. California, New York and Maine remain stalwarts of medical tyranny, denying all but tightly regulated medical exemptions. “These states weaponize fear to strip parents of agency,” said NVIC Executive Director Theresa Wrangham. “Every child’s body is their parent’s responsibility, not the state’s.”

The hidden truth behind vaccine mandates: A $100 billion industry unleashed

The push to abolish exemptions traces to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted pharmaceutical companies total legal immunity for vaccine injuries or deaths. Without liability, manufacturers flooded the market with new formulas, while governments expanded mandates to ensure compliance. Public schools became de facto vaccination camps, coercing parents into subjecting children to shots linked to autoimmune disorders, neurodevelopmental harm, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb’s admission that vaccine exemptions are “too easy to obtain” is a betrayal of medical ethics and parental rights. “This authoritarian rhetoric proves nothing but fear,” said Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland. “When did vaccine ‘experts’ become more important than sovereign citizens? The public finally sees through their gaslighting.” This is true, as Gottlieb stepped down soon after making that claim. Today, the FDA is led by Marty Makary, who is more open to vax freedom and parents calling the shots.

Vaccine adverse event reports in the VAERS database highlight the toll: thousands of alleged injuries, including seizures, brain swelling and autism-linked developmental delays. Yet aggregate data is suppressed, and causal links between vaccines and these conditions remain uninvestigated. Parents in 18 states retain personal belief exemptions, but relentless propaganda campaigns paint them as selfish or ignorant.

Five exemption reasoning's that could empower parents to save their children

States can adopt expanded exemption reasoning that prioritize child safety over profit-driven mandates. The reasons for these vaccine exemptions are vast and may include:

Toxic substance abuse exemption : Parents should use this reasoning to protect their kids from toxic substances that wouldn't normally be served in their food and drink, including vaccine adjuvants like aluminum and preservatives like mercury.

Compounding toxicity exemption: Parents should use this reasoning to reject compounding dosages of multiple vaccines, which overwhelm children’s developing immune systems.

Science integrity exemption: This reasoning allows parents to opt out of vaccines that have proven waning efficacy, such as the ineffective mumps shot exposed in JAMA fraud scandals, and the vaccine schedule itself, which is now linked to increases in childhood asthma.

Inhumane use of aborted fetal cells exemption: Parents who oppose abortion, should know that many vaccines are developed using aborted fetal tissue from babies strategically harvested from the womb. Parents who object to this unethical practice can opt out of vaccines for the sake of supporting life and human dignity.

Coercion exemption: This reasoning nullifies vaccine orders prompted by medical professionals who are coercive and push pro-vaccine misinformation linked to financial conflicts of interest.

Natural immunity is superior exemption: Evidence suggests that natural immunity is longer lasting than vaccine science, so healthy children who get infections and are treated properly can overcome them and be better protected, and they don't have to be put at risk to adverse events from vaccination.

Necessity exemption: This reasoning rejects medically unnecessary shots like hepatitis B for newborns, whose mothers show no infection risk. “These exemptions restore balance,” argues NVIC’s Richardson. “Parents alone should decide what enters their child’s body, not pharmaceutical favorites and big government.”

Sources include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

NaturalNews.com

Pubmed.gov

Pubmed.gov

NaturalNews.com

Share

Related articles: