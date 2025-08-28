One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.

His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.

The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.

By Frank Bergman August 28, 2025

A bombshell warning has been issued by a renowned cancer geneticist, who says his lab has uncovered smoking gun evidence that DNA contamination in Covid mRNA “vaccines” is now “permanently” integrating into human genomes.

In a whistleblowing statement, Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, PhD, declared that the public “deserves to know what they’re taking.”

His team, experts in ultra-precise DNA sequencing, decided to take on what he called an “internet dare.”

The challenge was to deep-sequence vials of the mRNA “vaccines.”

What they discovered wasn’t a so-called “conspiracy theory,” however, it was tangible.

Buckhaults’ team found significant pieces of foreign plasmid DNA contamination inside the shots.

They sought to investigate whether these fragments integrate into human DNA.

Based on the first principles of molecular biology, the researchers already knew that it was possible.

However, Buckhaults and his team didn’t stop at theory.

Instead, they put it to the test.

Using human colon organoids in a controlled laboratory setting, his team “vaccinated” the cells.

They then cultured the cells for over a month and rigorously washed away any outside material.

They then ran ultra-sensitive PCR tests on the genomic DNA.

Alarmingly, the team of leading experts was left stunned by the results.

“Lo and behold, there’s stuff there,” Buckhaults confirmed.

His lab confirmed that genomic integration had occurred.

The frequency-matched predictions revealed that between 1 in 1,000 and 1 in 10,000 cells had permanently incorporated plasmid DNA into their genome.

Buckhaults confirmed that the alteration is irreversible and proved that the DNA contamination from the mRNA “vaccines” is a “permanent fixture of their genomes now.”

He emphasized that the results replicated prior work by geneticist Kevin McKernan.

However, Buckhaults notes that gold-standard sequencing technology was introduced that can “quantify down to the molecule number… It’s reliable.”

The implications are staggering.

The same molecular mechanism is widely used in genetic engineering.

However, regulators and “vaccine” makers brushed aside the risk as speculative.

Now, the evidence is no longer hypothetical. It is replicated, empirical data.

Buckhaults is now warning the public that the contamination is real.

The integration is happening in the people who received the experimental Covid injections.

He asserts that the public deserves transparency about what was injected into billions of people worldwide.

“This is a permanent change,” he cautioned.

“The public deserves to know what they’re taking.”

WATCH:

The warning follows another shocking recent discovery of irreparable harm caused by the mRNA injections.

As Slay News reported last week, a chilling new signal is emerging from official U.S. mortality data.

Share

Related articles: