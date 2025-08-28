Exposing The Darkness

Terry Adams
2h

It seems to me that the Creator - whom I call GOD - embedded His fingerprints (so-to-speak) all over His creation.. our own unique, one of a kind identification - DNA. So it seems to me that the enemy of the Creator - the fallen one - Lucifer - who has despised humanity ever since he was ordered by the Creator to bow before newly created man - wants to hijack humanity and destroy Him all while feeding off the little bit of HIM (our soul or consciousness) which we all contain.

C Taylor
2h

"Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA." Many of us knew this from almost Day 1; it's nice to hear that at least one "Top Cancer Geneticist" is willing to admit it. It would be interesting, however, to know when he first learned of it, and why he's only now coming forward.

