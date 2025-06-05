One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A groundbreaking new study has confirmed that toxic ingredients in “vaccines” cause inflammation and brainstem dysfunction, which trigger Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in sleeping babies.

The study, recently published in the International Journal of Medical Sencecis, is raising major concerns about the safety of early-life vaccinations for a small but potentially vulnerable group of infants.

According to the researchers, underdeveloped liver enzyme systems may hinder some babies from effectively processing “vaccine” ingredients, leading to sudden death.

The peer-reviewed study focused on cytochrome P450 (CYP450) enzymes — a family of enzymes primarily located in the liver, essential for drug metabolism.

The authors reviewed genetic and pharmacological literature to assess how variability in these enzymes may affect how infants metabolize vaccine excipients — substances typically considered “inactive” ingredients, such as preservatives or stabilizers.

“It is generally believed that excipients… are present in such trace amounts that they don’t affect how the body metabolizes a vaccine,” the study notes.

However, the researchers say this assumption may not apply universally.

With modern vaccine schedules requiring multiple complex formulations early in life, the authors caution that children with compromised or immature enzyme pathways may not be able to safely eliminate even trace amounts of certain additives.

Renowned McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, who first reported the study, said of the findings:

“The result is a biologically plausible mechanism linking early-life vaccination to sudden infant death, particularly in those with genetic or developmental vulnerabilities.”

Past research on SIDS has identified abnormalities in the brainstem and medulla, areas that control vital functions like breathing and heart rate.

The study suggests these irregularities could stem from inflammation or infection, possibly worsened by prolonged exposure to vaccine ingredients in children with impaired metabolic clearance.

This study adds to a growing body of literature calling for a reassessment of one-size-fits-all vaccine protocols, particularly in infants whose ability to process pharmaceutical compounds remains underdeveloped.

It also comes amid a swelling body of evidence linking “vaccines” to SIDS.

As Slay News reported last month, an explosive study confirmed that the vast majority of SIDS cases occur within the first week following routine childhood vaccinations.

The study analyzed official data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Statistics from the VAERS database were combined with peer-reviewed research for a groundbreaking new analysis.

Alarmingly, the study found that a staggering 78 percent of SIDS deaths occur within 7 days of the “vaccines.”

Shockingly, 58% of sudden infant deaths occurred within just three days of the injections.

In addition, two days post-vaccination shows a 69-fold increase in deaths compared to baseline expectations.

The findings were confirmed in six separate peer-reviewed studies.

Dr. Paul Thomas, a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine, highlighted the findings during a recent interview with Children’s Health Defense, the nonprofit founded by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“These vaccines are killing infants,” said Thomas, the author of Vax Facts.

“You took a healthy baby into the office, and they got a series of vaccines, and then you find them dead.

“The most deaths happen on the first day [post-vaccination] – Day zero.

“Then the next most common death day is day two. And then day three.”

“In my book, Vax Facts, the chapter on SIDS makes it really clear,” Thomas notes.

“If you look at the six studies that were well done that compared infant death to when they got their vaccines, and in the infant period, the TDAP is one of those really worrisome ones, 78%, if you put all six studies together, happened in the first week after the vaccine.”

WATCH:

While the study found that 78% of SIDS cases occurred within 7 days of vaccination, other data linked far more sudden infant deaths to vaccines over longer periods.

In a separate interview with CHD in April, Dr. Paul revealed that a staggering 97% of all sudden infant deaths happen within ten days of the child being vaccinated.

Source: slaynews.com

