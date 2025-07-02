Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vesa Vanhatupa's avatar
Vesa Vanhatupa
2h

Good to see that the truth is starting to come out. Although it's 5 years late of course.

I wonder how long we must wait before they start investigating the "embalmers clots" ? That will be a tough one.

For those who haven't yet seen this, I have just published a collection of over 300 Youtube comments about various covid jab harms. In these comments doctors, nurses and embalmers reveal the true situation behind the scenes. There are two parts, links are below.

Part 1 - Healthcare workers and embalmers confirm that the "white fibrous clots" are real:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/youtube-comments-confirm-the-clots

Part 2 - Alarming increases in cancer, heart problems and miscarriages:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/youtube-comments-part-2-a-total-health

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Brenda Stevens's avatar
Brenda Stevens
2h

Revealing the Plandemic 😥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture