One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman July 2, 2025

A shocking new peer-reviewed study has just confirmed that so-called “long Covid” is actually a side effect of the mRNA “vaccines” and not the virus.

The explosive study has just detonated one of the biggest lies of the pandemic era, revealing that neurological and psychiatric symptoms blamed on “long Covid” are now showing up in people who were never even infected with the virus, but who were heavily “vaccinated.”

The team of researchers behind the study was led by Dr. Yi-Chun Chen of the Department of Neurology at the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Linkou Medical Center and College of Medicine at Taiwan’s Chang Gung University.

The results of the peer-reviewed study were published in the world-renowned Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection.

The study confirms what critics of the shots have warned all along: It is not the virus causing long-term health issues but the so-called “vaccines” themselves.

Researchers examined 467 healthcare workers at a teaching hospital in northern Taiwan.

Every single participant had received at least three doses of Covid shots, some even had four, before the Omicron wave hit.

Despite the participants receiving mixed combinations of Covid “vaccines,” they all received at least one mRNA injection.

The results show that hundreds reported classic “long Covid” symptoms: memory loss, brain fog, depression, fatigue, and anxiety.

Alarmingly, 222 of the “long Covid” patients had never been infected with COVID-19 at all.

“No statistically significant differences in neurological and psychiatric symptoms across the COVID-19 status groups,” the study authors quietly admitted.

The so-called “long Covid” symptoms appeared regardless of infection.

The only common factor was that they all received repeated “vaccinations.”

The researchers note that what was originally believed to be “long Covid” is actually “Post-Vaccine Syndrome” (PVS).

The symptoms reported included:

Memory decline

Trouble concentrating

Sleep disturbances

Anxiety

Depression

Chronic fatigue

Cognitive dysfunction

Even those with no positive Covid test, no symptoms, and no anti-nucleoprotein antibodies (clear signs they were never infected) reported fatigue in over 30% of cases, and nearly 10% had trouble concentrating.

One in nine uninfected, triple-vaxxed participants experienced worsening memory over time.

And yet, despite these glaring red flags, the authors never even considered that the shots themselves might be responsible.

The term “vaccine injury” never appears once in the 11-page paper.

That’s not science, it’s damage control.

This new study drops just as fresh reports confirm the NIH has funded researchers to create over 200 synthetic versions of the virus using gain-of-function-style engineering.

The revelation is raising obvious questions about what caused the original outbreak and what new threats lie ahead.

Meanwhile, a recent publication in the JMA Journal linked repeated Covid “vaccination” to excess mortality in Japan, as Slay News reported.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now admitting that young, healthy people face heightened risks of myocarditis and heart inflammation from mRNA shots.

Still, health bureaucrats and corporate media continue to push the tired, unscientific “safe and effective” narrative.

All 467 workers in the Taiwan study received mix-and-match combinations of:

Pfizer (mRNA)

Moderna (mRNA)

AstraZeneca (viral vector)

Medigen (protein subunit)

Yet no matter the brand, the outcome was the same: brain and nervous system symptoms without any confirmed infection.

This is what they continue to call “long Covid.”

Yet, what we are seeing looks more and more like a rebranding of widespread “vaccine” injury.

If you can develop “long Covid” without being infected with the virus, then it’s not “long Covid.”

If vaccinated but uninfected individuals are showing the same symptoms, then the “vaccines” demand scrutiny, not blind praise.

And if researchers continue to tiptoe around these facts to protect Big Pharma and government agencies, then the injured, gaslit, and ignored public will be left holding the bag.

As Slay News previously reported, experts have been raising the alarm about the PVS phenomenon for some time.

Scientists have been warning that Covid mRNA shots have caused a global surge in cases of AIDS-like autoimmunity disorders.

A major study by the world-renowned Yale University School of Medicine also linked Covid injections to AIDS-like Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

The Yale researchers published the findings of their bombshell study in February.

They found that mRNA injections alter human biology to create long-term spike protein production that increases over time.

The scientists warn that the Covid mRNA vaccines trigger VAIDS.

Two of the Yale study’s co-senior authors, Harlan Krumholz and Akiko Iwasaki, have been leaders in investigating mRNA shots’ links to so-called “Long Covid.”

They believe it should be renamed “Long Vax.”

As the scientific reporting on VAIDS becomes more mainstream, the condition is increasingly being referred to as “post-vaccination syndrome” (PVS).

However, PVS is identical to the condition that experts have been warning about for some time – VAIDS.

These findings demand rigorous independent replication, as they raise urgent questions about diagnosis, treatment, and the safety profile of mRNA “vaccines.”

Source: slaynews.com

American virologist Dr. Robert R. Redfield, has admitted that reports of “so-called Long Covid” are actually a cover-up for global surges of “mRNA vaccine injury.”

Share

Related articles: