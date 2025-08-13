One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Pulling from autopsy reports, genetic studies, and global data, scientists warn mRNA Covid shots may be driving an alarming rise in unexplained fatalities. The pattern is global — and growing.

By Frank Bergman August 13, 2025

A bombshell new medical review warns that Covid shots, especially mRNA injections, are quietly fueling a surge in “sudden unnatural deaths,” hitting even young, healthy people with no prior warning signs.

The researchers sound the alarm of a “ticking time bomb” as Covid-vaccinated people who appear healthy continue to die suddenly and unexpectedly.

The multi-country research team was led by Dr. Sakshitha Potluri of Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in India.

They pulled together peer-reviewed studies, global surveillance data, autopsy reports, and genetic research.

Their conclusion is explosive: these vaccines can trigger overlapping heart and brain failures that end in instant and fatal collapse.

The peer-reviewed study’s paper was published in the Cureus medical journal.

The study reveals that mRNA injections rapidly spread around the body and “attack” vital organs.

Once injected, the vaccine’s spike protein can burrow deep into the cardiovascular system, the researchers explain.

From there, it can scar the heart muscle, inflame blood vessels, disrupt the heart’s electrical rhythm, and unleash microscopic clots that choke circulation.

In some cases, it sparks myocarditis, strokes, or deadly arrhythmias.

They note that the damage is the kind that leaves no time for medical intervention.

This isn’t speculation, however.

Autopsy reports from multiple countries have confirmed cases where “vaccinated” individuals, many of them young and athletic, died suddenly from heart inflammation directly linked to the shot.

Massive population studies have tracked a sharp jump in unexplained sudden deaths within a month of mRNA “vaccination.”

In Thailand, the researchers uncovered a genetic twist.

They found that people carrying certain SCN5A gene variants appear to be at drastically higher risk of fatal heart rhythm disturbances immediately after getting the jab.

The danger signs are everywhere, however.

Myocarditis deaths are stacking up.

Reports of post-vaccine blood clots, strokes, and lethal arrhythmias are skyrocketing.

Millions of people are now living with potential “ticking time bombs” in their cardiovascular systems, and most don’t even know it.

The biological pathways are well-documented.

The spike protein can mimic human proteins, causing the immune system to attack the body’s own heart tissue.

Residual vaccine components can linger in the body, provoking long-term inflammation.

Platelet activation can lead to sudden, catastrophic clots.

All of these factors can converge without warning, flipping a healthy heartbeat into a fatal shutdown.

Yet health officials continue to insist there’s “no evidence” of a connection, even as the data piles higher by the month.

The authors of this new review warn that dismissing the link too soon could cost countless lives, especially among younger, otherwise healthy people who have the most to lose.

They are calling for urgent genetic screening, real-time safety tracking, and full transparency about post-vaccine deaths.

Without it, the sudden-death surge could keep growing in plain sight, while those responsible look the other way.

