Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hazel's avatar
Hazel
6h

What is the “shedding “ risk for those who are exposed to multiple outpatients that are multi jabbed for endoscopy procedures??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
5h

Calling nonsense on this one! Contrary to hundreds of studies and data from numerous government records that show millions injured or killed, increased all cause mortality from the shots, and vaxxed people getting the virus, some very severe, this study somehow found shots made people healthier and protected them from all diseases except cancer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture