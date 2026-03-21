One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Populations were unlawfully coerced into taking deadly, experimental gene-transfer products without informed consent.

These shots were engineered with dangerous gain-of-function traits:

Spike protein encoded with furin cleavage site

HIV-like & SEB superantigen motifs

mRNA recoded with synthetic base (m1Ψ) → aberrant proteins



Accountability is warranted.

THREE U.S. states have now introduced legislation designating COVID-19 mRNA injections as BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION:



1. Tennessee Bill SB1949 (Sen. Janice Bowling)



2. Arizona Bill HB 2974 (Rep. Rachel Keshel)



3. Minnesota Bill HF 3219 (Rep. Shane Mekeland)

Dutch lawyer suing the Architects of the Great Reset quotes Dr. Francis Boyle, who died right after agreeing to testify: “The COVID mRNA injection is a bioweapon... conceived by the Pentagon.”

Share

Related articles: