BOMBSHELL Study Confirms COVID-19 mRNA Injections Violate the Biological Weapons Convention, Nuremberg Code, Helsinki Declaration, and U.S. Constitution
THREE U.S. states have now introduced legislation designating COVID-19 mRNA injections as BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Populations were unlawfully coerced into taking deadly, experimental gene-transfer products without informed consent.
These shots were engineered with dangerous gain-of-function traits:
Spike protein encoded with furin cleavage site
HIV-like & SEB superantigen motifs
mRNA recoded with synthetic base (m1Ψ) → aberrant proteins
Accountability is warranted.
COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion
THREE U.S. states have now introduced legislation designating COVID-19 mRNA injections as BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION:
1. Tennessee Bill SB1949 (Sen. Janice Bowling)
2. Arizona Bill HB 2974 (Rep. Rachel Keshel)
3. Minnesota Bill HF 3219 (Rep. Shane Mekeland)
Dutch lawyer suing the Architects of the Great Reset quotes Dr. Francis Boyle, who died right after agreeing to testify: “The COVID mRNA injection is a bioweapon... conceived by the Pentagon.”
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👏🎩 Solid paper. I hope the paper gets shared far and wide. Ill be circulating it to my professional network- they need a verifiable heads up on whats heading their way in clinic. Im seeing these all day, every day since 2022.
Yes there is much, much more that i wish had been included in the paper, but the suscinct writing/framing, and specific selected sections, makes it excellent for sharing to both clinicians and laypersons. It is a very good start. Keep them coming.
On a side note, hopefully people will not get hyperfocused on scrambling for source credit/ kudos/etc like every other time in the last 5yrs that we have remotely come close to bypassing the militarised censorship tactics. 😉
Just share it. Dont bitch about it. There is no time left.
#follownone #itsnotover #inthetrenches
Whenever something starts with a "secret revealed" or for that matter, "bombshell," there is always a chance that it's only a red herring, just like the "news" about the "war" with Iran:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/rule-by-ignonimy
MRNA is not needed:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-fake-narratives-of-mrna-and-vaccine
There are plenty of other ways to deliver the same or similar toxins into the human body, although it looks like "authorities" that canceled "vaccine" mandates are still making the death jabs mandatory in case of "an emergency"... No more need for "vaccinations," so people will feel relieved for no good reason:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations
It doesn't matter what "courts" do as long as the enablers and the enforcers are globalist lackeys.
The problem is NOT "scientific" or even about "saving lives"; it's about who is holding the gun to whose head:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/who-is-right-and-who-is-wrong