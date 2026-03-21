Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
1h

👏🎩 Solid paper. I hope the paper gets shared far and wide. Ill be circulating it to my professional network- they need a verifiable heads up on whats heading their way in clinic. Im seeing these all day, every day since 2022.

Yes there is much, much more that i wish had been included in the paper, but the suscinct writing/framing, and specific selected sections, makes it excellent for sharing to both clinicians and laypersons. It is a very good start. Keep them coming.

On a side note, hopefully people will not get hyperfocused on scrambling for source credit/ kudos/etc like every other time in the last 5yrs that we have remotely come close to bypassing the militarised censorship tactics. 😉

Just share it. Dont bitch about it. There is no time left.

#follownone #itsnotover #inthetrenches

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2h

Whenever something starts with a "secret revealed" or for that matter, "bombshell," there is always a chance that it's only a red herring, just like the "news" about the "war" with Iran:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/rule-by-ignonimy

MRNA is not needed:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-fake-narratives-of-mrna-and-vaccine

There are plenty of other ways to deliver the same or similar toxins into the human body, although it looks like "authorities" that canceled "vaccine" mandates are still making the death jabs mandatory in case of "an emergency"... No more need for "vaccinations," so people will feel relieved for no good reason:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations

It doesn't matter what "courts" do as long as the enablers and the enforcers are globalist lackeys.

The problem is NOT "scientific" or even about "saving lives"; it's about who is holding the gun to whose head:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/who-is-right-and-who-is-wrong

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