Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
matt0723's avatar
matt0723
5hEdited

Dear Senator Blumenthal: Of course there is no evidence when you are paid to not look for it, or you will be fired if you do.

Reply
Share
Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
5h

Of course these Doctors won't claim or admit these c19 vaccines cause cancer because they are the one's who ride the coattails or do the bidding for BIG pharm!..

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture