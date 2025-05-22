One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman May 21, 2025

A new Senate report has revealed that former President Joe Biden’s administration covered up the deadly side effects of Covid mRNA “vaccines” to keep pushing the experimental injections onto the American people.

The bombshell report shows that the Biden administration chose to hide the risks from the public for months.

At the same time, Biden admin officials pushed for “vaccine” mandates.

The report was published by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

It reveals that officials knew as early as February 2021 that the vaccines were associated with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the thin sac surrounding the heart).

Both myocarditis and pericarditis restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body.

They can lead to blood clots, strokes, cardiac arrest, and sudden death.

However, Biden officials waited to warn the public until June as they pushed the vaccine on Americans.

The report concludes that U.S. health officials “knew about the risks of myocarditis,” “downplayed the health concern,” and deliberately “delayed informing the public about the risk.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who chairs the committee, is leading the push to exposing the damning information.

The report is titled “Failure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed the Risk of Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination.”

Johnson reportedly told The Daily Wire that Biden officials delayed reporting the side effects because they were concerned about “vaccine hesitancy.”

“But in being concerned about that, they violated the inviolable principle of informed consent,” Johnson said.

“The federal government was very well aware of the myocarditis signal, particularly in young men, as early as February [2021].”

Johnson added that Israeli officials were informing the United States about side effects they were noticing.

In late February, a CDC official named Lauri Markowitz, who co-led the Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST), sent an email concerning the “draft minutes and summary report from the VaST call this week.”

Markowitz stressed that “all VaST documents and communications are confidential.”

According to that email, the call included an update about nearly 1,000 death reports to VAERS following vaccination.

Notably, the email said that, in the cases where the cause of death was “known,” it was “often cardiovascular”:

“There have been 19536 VAERS reports (Moderna: 7092 PfizerBioNTech: 12444), including 1287 reports of COVID-19 disease after vaccination and 980 death reports to VAERS,” the email stated.

“Of the death reports, 470 were from long-term care facilities. Where known, the cause of death was often cardiovascular.”

Israel rolled out vaccinations quicker than the United States.

This meant that Israeli health officials saw adverse effects sooner.

The report states that the Israeli Ministry of Health notified U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials of “large reports of myocarditis, particularly in young people, following the administration of the Pfizer vaccine.”

Johnson said the report documents this apparent cover-up in over 2,400 pages of attachments, which largely derive from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

“For a number of months, they were talking about these things,” Johnson explained.

“At some point in time, they actually internally said, ‘Is there a signal of myocarditis, a safety signal?’ And the answer was ‘Yes.’

“And yet, a couple of days later, they decided not to issue a warning on the Health Alert Network (HAN).”

“Rather than provide informed consent, the federal health agencies, the Biden administration, covered it up,” Johnson charged.

“They downplayed the signals.”

The report notes that the Biden White House “distributed talking points to top U.S. health officials.”

Those officials included National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The report says they were downplaying the risk of myocarditis:

“Rather than provide the public and health care providers with immediate and transparent information regarding the risk of myocarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, the Biden administration waited until late June 2021 to announce changes to the labels for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines based on the ‘suggested increased risks’ of myocarditis and pericarditis. “Even though CDC and FDA officials were well aware of the risk of myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination, the Biden administration opted to withhold issuing a formal warning to the public for months about the safety concerns, jeopardizing the health of young Americans.”

An executive summary of the report notes that Johnson’s committee was effectively stonewalled by the Biden administration when requesting documents, seeking transparency.

Under the Trump administration, that changed.

“Now, under a new administration and a new HHS secretary, HHS is beginning to produce records, pursuant to the chairman’s subpoena, that should have been provided years ago, without redactions, to Congress and the public,” the report said.

