One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

FAA officials are accused of hiding a deadly surge among pilots after Covid vaccine mandates — and now the cover-up is blowing wide open.

By Frank Bergman August 27, 2025

A bombshell scandal is rocking the aviation industry as mounting evidence suggests the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been covering up a surge in sudden deaths and medical emergencies among younger pilots who were forced to receive Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The crisis began in 2021, coinciding with “vaccine” mandates that forced pilots into an impossible choice: risk their health by taking experimental injections or lose their livelihoods.

Since then, pilot deaths before retirement age have spiked by 40%, while long-term disabilities have tripled.

FAA regulations explicitly prohibit pilots from using unapproved medical products, yet the agency allegedly turned a blind eye as airlines pressured employees to comply.

Instead of investigating, the FAA quietly dismantled its incapacitation database in 2022, eliminating the very system designed to track trends in pilot health just as emergencies began to skyrocket.

As Slay News recently reported, retired airline pilot and immunology expert Dr. Kevin Stillwagon said the mandates violated federal law.

“You cannot put an experimental product into a pilot,” he warned, calling the decision catastrophic for both pilot safety and passenger security.

Data from before 2021 showed pilot incapacitations were rare, only around eight per year.

But since the rollout, near-misses and in-flight emergencies have surged. At Washington National Airport alone, incidents jumped from one in decades to 28 in a single year.

The biological mechanism is also cause for alarm.

mRNA technology forces the body to produce spike protein, a toxin linked to heart inflammation, clotting disorders, and neurological damage.

For pilots, those effects can be deadly in the cockpit.

“The spike protein is directly toxic, and can directly damage tissues,” Stillwagon said.

Pilots are now reporting heart palpitations, brain fog, collapses, and seizures.

Yet rather than investigate, the FAA has quietly relaxed medical standards for conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome and heart block, which are known vaccine injuries.

Critics say this is not regulation but damage control.

Meanwhile, whistleblowers describe a culture of silence.

Pilots who resisted the jab were fired.

Those who spoke out about vaccine injuries faced professional ruin.

Speaking publicly means career suicide, leaving passengers unaware they may be flying with crews struggling against post-jab health crises.

During the pandemic, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has brushed off the chaos as an “uptick in close calls.”

Instead, Buttigieg blamed staffing shortages and pilot “rust.”

But insiders say the truth is more sinister: A once-elite workforce has been transformed into a ticking time bomb by mandates and cover-ups.

Stillwagon warned that without transparency, every flight is a gamble.

“The pilot is the least monitored component in the cockpit,” he said.

“And when that black box fails, there is no recovery.”

WATCH:

As near-misses and in-flight collapses mount, critics say the FAA, airlines, and federal officials who enforced these policies bear responsibility for endangering both pilots and the flying public.

Passengers may never know which flight crew has been compromised until it’s too late.

Share

Related articles: