August 14, 2025

Unsealed documents have revealed that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has been secretly advancing a controversial “self-spreading vaccine” program that critics warn could permanently alter human DNA.

The new documents show that the program has already passed through animal trials, and the next phase involves injecting terminally ill people.

The revelations come from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records obtained by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

The files expose details of DARPA’s INTERCEPT program.

The records confirm that animal trials have already succeeded, and the Pentagon’s next step is to test the technology on humans.

At the center of the program is Autonomous Therapeutics, a biotech company that has already demonstrated its self-spreading vaccine in monkeys.

The company’s stated goal is to build “synthetic immune systems” using what they call Therapeutic Interfering Particles (TIPs).

TIPs are genetically engineered viruses designed to act as “tiny Trojan horses,” carrying genetic material from person to person without consent.

The documents reveal that DARPA has not only funded the creation of these TIPs but also supported advanced computer modeling to predict how they could move from a single cell to an entire population.

Critics say that once such a product is released into the wild, there is no way to recall, contain, or control it, raising fears that it could spread across borders and generations without oversight.

According to the FOIA records, the Pentagon in 2016 awarded Autonomous Therapeutics a contract to develop a “biological system for replicating human-like conditions” to study the evolutionary dynamics of mutating pathogens.

Co-founder Leor Weinberger has already tested TIPs engineered for HIV on rhesus monkeys and is now pursuing plans to inject them into terminally ill HIV patients.

ICAN warns that the genetic payloads could permanently integrate into patients’ DNA and potentially spread well beyond the intended trial population.

Proponents of self-spreading vaccines claim they could stop deadly outbreaks like Ebola before they spiral out of control.

However, opponents argue that the dangers are catastrophic: uncontrolled spread, unpredictable mutations, and the possibility of irreversible genetic damage to entire populations.

Unlike conventional vaccines, these cannot be targeted or dosed, and no one exposed to them would have given informed consent.

Self-spreading vaccines have been discussed for decades in veterinary medicine, with early proposals in the 1980s aimed at controlling wildlife disease.

By the mid-2010s, however, U.S. and European defense research agencies began funding human-focused studies.

DARPA’s INTERCEPT program is among the most prominent and most controversial military-backed efforts to date.

ICAN is now taking legal action to stop the program.

The Texas-based watchdog has filed a lawsuit to obtain all DARPA INTERCEPT reports and warns that the research represents a “dangerous blurring” between medical treatment and uncontrolled biological release.

ICAN has a history of forcing transparency from government health agencies.

In 2022, it won a lawsuit compelling the CDC to release its V-safe Covid “vaccine” monitoring data, revealing that 7.7% of users sought medical care after vaccination and roughly one-quarter experienced side effects severe enough to disrupt daily activities.

In 2023, ICAN also uncovered internal military findings from early 2021 showing Covid “vaccines” were losing effectiveness rapidly, especially among older adults.

However, the CDC and FDA never made these findings public.

The new DARPA documents add to mounting fears that powerful government agencies and their contractors are pushing forward high-risk biotechnology with little public debate, minimal oversight, and no genuine consent from those who could be exposed.

ICAN warns that the danger is not theoretical.

Once self-spreading vaccines are released, there is no going back.

