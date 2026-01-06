One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky Global Research, January 01, 2026

Introductory Note. January 2026

The Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine was launched in the US on the 14th of December 2020 after the granting of Emergency Use Authorization on December 11, 2020.

As of early March 2021. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, (HHS) and its agencies including The Center for Disease Control (CDC),The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under the helm of Dr. Fauci, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), were aware from the very outset of the dangers underlying the Covid Pfizer-BioNtech mRNA “vaccine”.

In liason wth the WHO, pressured by Big Pharma, they nonetheless granted Pfizer-Moderna “the greenlight” to market the mRNA “Vaccine” Worldwide.

Pfizer had commissoned the conduct of a detailed “Classified Report” entitled:

CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

The objective of the Classified Pfizer Report was to tabulate and categorize detailed data pertaining to the impacts of the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine on, Mortality, Morbidity and Adverse Events from December 14, 2020 to February 28, 2021. namely two and a half months.

The results of Pfizer’s classified Report were not made public. They were available to several health agencies (including the CDC, NIAID and FDA) involved in overseeing the distribution of the vaccine under the clauses of “Emergency Use Authorization”.

In October 2021, the notorious Pfizer Report was Declassified under Freedom of Information (FOI). It was a Bombshell. It revealed and confirmed the nature of the deadly vaccine.

“Have you seen the document dump on the Pfizer vaccine data? It’s a bombshell. No wonder the FDA fought to keep it hidden for 55 years. By late February of 2021, Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders.”

Bear in mind, this is Pfizer’s own data.

This Confidential Pfizer Report released as part of a Freedom of Information (FOI) procedure provided data on deaths and adverse events recorded by Pfizer from the outset of the vaccine project in mid December 2020 to the end of February 2021, namely a very short period (at most two and a half months).

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was launched in the US on the 14th of December after the granting of Emergency Use Authorization on December 11, 2020.

In a twisted irony, the data revealed in this “insider report” confirms in relation to mortality and morbidity that the alleged “vaccine” is a dangerous drug. It also refutes the official vaccine narrative peddled by the governments and the WHO.

According to the Pfizer “Declassified” Report:

“It is estimated that approximately (b) (4) doses of BNT162b2 were shipped worldwide from the receipt of the first temporary authorisation for emergency supply on 01 December 2020 through 28 February 2021

Cumulatively, through 28 February 2021 [in less than three months], there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events. Most cases (34,762) were received from United States (13,739), United Kingdom (13,404) Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries.”

In early March 2021 the various health entities of the US government mentioned above were fully aware that the marketing of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine would result in an upward wave of mortality and morbidity at the level of the entire planet.

The Confidential Report also confirms the subsequent analysis of numerous medical doctors and scientists who have revealed in peer reviewed studies, the catastrophic nature of the mRNA “vaccine”.

The data on mortality and morbidity tabulated in the Pfizer Report confirmed that the mRNA vaccine is a dangerous drug, which should be withdrawn immediately. 5 YEARS LATER. THIS HAS NOT HAPPENED.

“From the Horse’s Mouth”

What is contained in Pfizer’s “confidential” report is detailed evidence of the impacts of the “vaccine” on mortality and morbidity.

This data –which emanates from the “Horse’s Mouth”– can now be used to confront as well formulate legal procedures against Big Pharma, the governments, the WHO and the media.

In a Court of Law, the evidence contained in this Big Pharma confidential report (coupled with the data on deaths and adverse events compiled by the national authorities in the EU, UK and US) is irrefutable: because it is their data and their estimates.

Bear in mind: it’s data which is based on reported and recorded cases, which constitute a small percentage of the actual number of vaccine related deaths and adverse events.

This is a de facto Mea Culpa on the part of Pfizer. #Yes it is a Killer Vaccine

Pfizer was fully aware that the mRNA vaccine –marketed Worldwide since early 2021– would result in an upward wave of mortality and morbidity.(see Video below)

This is tantamount to a crime against humanity on the part of Big Pharma.

It is also a Mea Culpa and Treason on the part of corrupt national governments Worldwide which were pressured by Big Pharma.

Video: The “Secret” Pfizer Report. Declassified in October 2021

Video Interview with Michel Chossudovsky

Rumble

Odysee (no ads)

Pfizer knew from the outset that it was a killer vaccine.

Five Years later. with some exceptions, no meaningful attempt has been made by national governments to call for the withdrawal of the killer vaccine Worldwide.

In a bitter irony,

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered Pfizer and Moderna to issue warnings that their Covid mRNA “vaccines” [August 2025] carry a high risk of heart damage, particularly for young men. The new guidance highlights the deadly risk of myocarditis from mRNA injections.”(See Frank Bergman)

That deadly risk was known to the FDA and the CDC from the very outset. They failed to act. The mRNA vaccine was fully endorsed and imposed, nationally and internationally.

People were told that the vaccine is intended to save lives. That’s a Lie. The controversial “Declassified” Pfizer report has been casually ignored by the media and the governments.

“Killing is Good for Business”: It is a multibillion dollar operation worldwide. And Pfizer already has a criminal record (2009) with the US Department of Justice on charges of “fraudulent marketing”.

We invite the “Covid-19 Fact Checkers” to peruse this Confidential Pfizer report.

(Oops. It just so happens that Reuters “Fact Checker” chairman and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James C. Smith “is also a top investor and board member of Pfizer”. “No Conflict of Interest”).

Selected excerpts, tables and diagram from the Report below

First reported by Global Research, December 5, 2021 following the October 2021 release of the Classified Report under FOI.

Update with Video Interview on May, 17, 2022

Michel Chossudovsky, January 1, 2026

Share

Related articles: