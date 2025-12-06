One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Human biodistribution study shows Pfizer mRNA penetrates fetal/reproductive tissues, persists long-term, and presents clear evidence of shedding.

Researchers analyzed 34 human participants—including pregnant women, male sperm donors, and additional adults—using nested PCR with Sanger sequencing, a far more sensitive method than standard qPCR.

Only signals reproduced in 3 of 4 tests were counted, ensuring detection of verified Pfizer mRNA and not noise or contamination.

They found:

88% of vaccinated pregnant women (within 100 days of injection) had Pfizer mRNA in both placenta and maternal blood.

100% of vaccinated men with viable sperm had Pfizer mRNA in their sperm cells; 50% had it in seminal fluid.

50% of individuals tested over 200 days post-injection were still positive — confirming long-term mRNA persistence.

50% of unvaccinated pregnant women had Pfizer mRNA — two in placenta and blood, one in blood alone — providing the strongest evidence to date of shedding.

This should immediately trigger market withdrawal and apologies to the public for inflicting grave harm based on fraudulent assumptions.

