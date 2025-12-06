BOMBSHELL mRNA STUDY: Pfizer mRNA Found in Over 88% of Human Placentas, Sperm, and Blood — and in 50% of Unvaccinated Pregnant Women
Human biodistribution study shows Pfizer mRNA penetrates fetal/reproductive tissues, persists long-term, and presents clear evidence of shedding
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Human biodistribution study shows Pfizer mRNA penetrates fetal/reproductive tissues, persists long-term, and presents clear evidence of shedding.
Researchers analyzed 34 human participants—including pregnant women, male sperm donors, and additional adults—using nested PCR with Sanger sequencing, a far more sensitive method than standard qPCR.
Only signals reproduced in 3 of 4 tests were counted, ensuring detection of verified Pfizer mRNA and not noise or contamination.
They found:
88% of vaccinated pregnant women (within 100 days of injection) had Pfizer mRNA in both placenta and maternal blood.
100% of vaccinated men with viable sperm had Pfizer mRNA in their sperm cells; 50% had it in seminal fluid.
50% of individuals tested over 200 days post-injection were still positive — confirming long-term mRNA persistence.
50% of unvaccinated pregnant women had Pfizer mRNA — two in placenta and blood, one in blood alone — providing the strongest evidence to date of shedding.
This should immediately trigger market withdrawal and apologies to the public for inflicting grave harm based on fraudulent assumptions.
Related articles:
Lioness —
Bombshell indeed: Pfizer's modRNA slop seeping into breast milk like toxic runoff from a chemical plant. Vaccinated moms passing the poison straight to their babies — what a legacy for the "safe and effective" crowd.
But let's raise a glass to President Trump for making it all possible. Operation Warp Speed was his masterpiece, and the American people — annoying, fat, dumb assholes that they are — fully deserved every needle. Without him, this self-disseminating gift wouldn't be "shedding" its way through the population like a viral fart in a crowded elevator.
Now, with shedding confirmed, the rest of the world should treat Americans not just as global punchlines but as a full-blown menace to humanity. High-IQ nations like communist China and Russia? Close your borders to these walking bioweapons, stat. If nuking the lot isn't going to happen, at least tweak anti-discrimination laws so businesses can legally refuse service to Yanks — "No Americans Allowed" signs would be a public health triumph.
Force them into N95 masks everywhere to cut the shed-risk; it's the least they can do after exporting their stupidity worldwide. And blast these shedding findings across South America — deter that illegal immigration tide and save the migrants from catching the American plague.
Dark humor for dark times: at least when the empire collapses, it'll be fully vaccinated. Keep exposing the op, Lioness.
If shedding is a thing, then the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front must have an antidote for themselves.