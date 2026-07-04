Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
4h

I've asked it before and I'll ask it again, is there such a thing as a living "former CIA officer"?

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3h

"MK Ultra is REAL and the CIA committed Crimes Against Humanity with it."

.

That has been known for many years - decades! All that can be done now is to add additional evidence - you know, add more logs to a raging fire. What's REALLY important now is, (1) Will anyone ever be held accountable? (2) Will their crimes ever end?

The answers are obvious: NO and NO!! They will wrap themselves with the flag, invoke "national security", and will thus escape all accountability while being fully funded into the foreseeable future.

That is the only reasonable expectation when living in a country where the Rule of Law has departed.

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