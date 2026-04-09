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The Canadian Independent has posted a newly released Access to Information file from the Public Health Agency of Canada showing 314 reported deaths following COVID-19 vaccination recorded in Canada’s national vaccine safety surveillance system between March 1, 2020 and February 12, 2026.

The 50-page document, drawn from the Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System (CAEFISS), includes individual-level entries detailing the vaccine administered, symptoms reported, and the time between vaccination and onset of severe reactions.

According to the file, the majority of reported deaths occurred within two days or less after vaccination, with reactions including cardiac events, strokes, seizures, respiratory failure, thrombosis, and multi-organ complications.

Because adverse event reporting systems are widely understood to capture fewer than 10 percent of cases, the documented figures may represent only a portion of the total number of incidents.

Below is the original post and breakdown shared by The Canadian Independent:

By The Canadian Independent

New Access to Information Request Reveals Hundreds of Canadians Died After COVID-19 Vaccination, Majority Within Two Days or Less From Severe Reactions.

A newly released file under the Access to Information Act provides a detailed breakdown of reports submitted to Canada’s national vaccine safety surveillance system involving deaths that occurred following COVID-19 vaccination.

The 50-page release from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) contains individual level entries drawn from the Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System (CAEFISS), covering reports recorded between March 1, 2020, and February 12, 2026.

CAEFISS operates as a federal, provincial, and territorial collaboration, combining both passive and active surveillance. Healthcare providers, public health authorities, and, in some cases, patients family members contribute reports.

The records list 314 cases in which an adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was reported with an outcome of death. Each entry includes the vaccine administered, reported symptoms, and the time between vaccination and onset of symptoms.

It is important to note that fewer than 10 percent of vaccine-related adverse events are reported to health authorities, meaning that tens of thousands of cases were likely never documented. In addition, it has become widely known that many doctors feared reprisal if they reported vaccine injuries, which would further distort the true numbers.

The vaccines referenced in the access to information file include those manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty), Moderna (Spikevax), AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), and others authorized during the pandemic.

Reported symptoms vary widely and include cardiac events such as myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest, neurological events such as stroke and seizures, and other conditions including respiratory failure, thrombosis, and multi-organ complications.

According to the file, time to onset of reaction ranged from less than a day to several weeks or, in some cases, was listed as unknown. However, the majority of deaths were reported within two days or less.

Unfortunately, the age and sex of the deceased were blacked out. An appeal has since been filed to have that information unredacted.

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