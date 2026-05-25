Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
7h

Breaking news ... just in 📺🚨

In a rare outbreak of logic, 🧠⚡the World Homicide Organization 🌍💀 released a statement this morning admitting that a toxic shot 💉☠️ packed with “L ife N eutralizing P articles” could never have any efficacy against a virus never been proven to exist. 👻🦠

Officials stressed however, 😌📉 that it’s not all doom and gloom. The unprecedented wave of maiming, 🤕 mystery ailments, 🥴and untimely departures ⚰️ has reportedly delivered record quarterly profits 📈💰 for Big Harma, 💊🐍 undertakers, ⚱️🪦 and manufacturers of commemorative urns. 🏺✨

Markets reacted positively 📊🥳 with shares in coffin polish ⚰️🧴 and velvet lining 🛏️ soaring to all-time highs 🚀💸

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Lynton Grayson's avatar
Lynton Grayson
7h

We know this but when is ROTHCHILDS Fauci gates Borla WHO going to pay for the genocide

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