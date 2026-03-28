Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Lee Muller's avatar
Lee Muller
22m

Never stop talking about it. Grateful for her braveness. The entertainment industry is an an important platform to keep stating the facts where censorship often prevails.

LOJM - thank you for your unceasing efforts.

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1 reply by Lioness of Judah Ministry
Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
34m

So sad! 😪

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