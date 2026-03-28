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In a deeply emotional interview published March 23, 2026, former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta describes what she says was a life-altering vaccine injury followed by the devastating loss of her mother months later after receiving what Sutta calls a “deadly lot.”

Sutta also reveals that speaking out cost her professional opportunities in Hollywood and created painful divisions within her family during the pandemic.

Now, she says she refuses to remain silent.

“I will never back down… There are too many people dying. And we’re normalizing it,” Sutta says in the interview.

Source: Sense Receptor

"I will never back down. And the people behind this will pay because there is a lot of us. And there are too many people dying. And we're normalizing it."

This clip of Jessica Sutta, a former member of the hugely popular music group, is taken from an interview with Apollo the Original posted to YouTube on March 23, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

Sutta: “When you come out against the mainstream narrative and you’re in the Hollywood world, right? It’s like that’s the worst thing you could possibly do because truth doesn’t do well here. They created the word conspiracy theorist here in Los Angeles just to keep us in this like very low vibrational state and docile. And I refuse to do that.

“And for me, it was my responsibility to warn the public that this was happening with the platform that I have, because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else and I certainly don’t want this to happen to a child. So that’s where I’m at. So, yeah, I’m not really asked back to Hollywood anymore. I’m not going to get any more phone calls.”



Apollo the Original: “You said you get vaccinated in 2021. You just had your baby three months old, right? Then something happened to your mom. Can you share the story?”

Sutta: “Yes. My mom unfortunately got a very deadly lot. If you check on howbad(.)info and you put, you can look and see Moderna, AstraZeneca, all of it. You can put your lot number. And so when my mom got sick after the jab, she got down to 90 pounds, it attacked her heart. She couldn’t breathe anymore. And she just died... She started losing weight and feeling bad? It was pretty, pretty soon after the jab. I think it was about six months.

“And at that time we were actually in a fight. We were in a fight over Trump. We were in a stupid psyop fight, right? Because what they wanted to do, the people behind these psyops, they wanted to conquer and divide, especially the family system. They wanted us to hate each other, they wanted us to be pit against each other.

“And for a minute there, they won. So that’s one of the things I regret the most. Because I was so dumb and docile back then, I didn’t realize that psyops even really existed. I never thought that humanity would get to a place where they wanted us dead. Okay? So, you know, cut to mom. Mom and I finally made peace and she had very similar pain to my rib pain. And it was really horrible. It was really horrible to see her kind of just slowly die and not be able to breathe... She died nine months ago.

“So for me, I don’t want to cry. For me, I have the Holy Spirit in my heart and I will never back down. And the people behind this will pay because there is a lot of us. And there are too many people dying. And we’re normalizing it. Young people dying. Okay. Enough is enough. And people need to stop saying that this injury is rare. It is not rare. It’s just misdiagnosed.”

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