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Source: Sense Receptor

“Abbot, from HIV all the way through SARS-CoV-2, acknowledges in the test documents... that they have no authentic virus to compare to”

“The tests were always fraudulent”

“The CDC knew that AIDS was not a contagious disease... the real physical symptoms that these people had was a result of chronic drug use and especially the nitrite inhalants”

“It was all a pack of lies from day one. From day one.”

This clip of Dr. David Rasnick , who earned a PhD in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1978, has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries (including two years at Abbot Labs), published numerous scientific papers, and invented novel laboratory techniques, is taken from a discussion with Charles Kovess et al. posted to Rumble on May 25, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“AIDS— Like I said, in 1982, the CDC understood AIDS, or GRID, gay-related immune deficiency, the real physical symptoms that these people had, was a result of chronic drug use and especially the nitrite inhalants, from, from the nightclub men. The CDC knew that it was not a contagious disease.

“There’s gay men that were using the drugs. They were using specific drugs, the nitrite inhalants, which caused the Kaposi sarcoma on their faces and everything? The only people that got Kaposi sarcoma were these gay men. Isn’t that weird? This virus, this virus, this retrovirus knows you’re gay. So it’s going to cause Kaposi’s sarcoma and not cause it in heterosexuals—

“Let me tell you about the tests. The tests are bogus. Why couldn’t they diagnose it clinically? They didn’t. They always used tests. You couldn’t do it clinically. They used antibody tests, the HIV test, the antibody test, Abbott, all the way through SARS-CoV-2, they acknowledge the test documents themselves that they have no authentic virus to compare their test against, to see... The tests were always fraudulent. HIV test, all of them.

“There could be a disease. They just changed the name... [For example,] Cervical cancer. Cervical cancer was added to the list of AIDS-defining diseases, I think in 1993, because women obstinately refused to get AIDS. So they added cervical cancer.

Then in 1997, 1% of the new AIDS cases were women from cervical cancer because they still obstinately refused to get it. Kaposi’s sarcoma was in gay men, not in IV drug— I mean, not in heterosexual men. It was not women. You know, it was the, the whole thing was bogus from the beginning. Those tests are bogus—

“It was all a pack of lies from day one. From day one.”

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