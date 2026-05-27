Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
6h

Yes, the tests were always fradulent, and not just those particular one. I seem to recall the "cause" of AIDS somehow being the treatment drug, after "asymtomatic" detection by testing. Whatever it was, there were some in that community that knew early on what was being done to them and they were visibly protesting. They didn't receive much publicity, for some reason.

Fear was used to entrap people in the lies, as it is now for other malevolent purposes.

So what's with this "bombshell" and "alternate" cause talk?

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Mark terrell's avatar
Mark terrell
6h

Truth hurts, not because it is novel to many of us, but because the details make it so very distasteful and depressing and leave me wondering, are people (the broader population) getting it yet?

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