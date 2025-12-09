One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Jim Ferguson

Senator Ron Johnson has now stated—on record—that federal health officials knowingly concealed vaccine risk signals instead of warning the public.

His words were unambiguous:

“They admitted there was a signal on myocarditis, and they hid it. They didn’t warn the public, they didn’t warn doctors.”

Then he laid out the data straight from VAERS:

“The VAERS system shows 38,742 deaths reported… and 9,252 of those deaths occurred on the day of vaccination, or within one or two days.”

He added that federal agencies initially promoted VAERS as a trusted safety surveillance system, until the results showed what they “didn’t like.”

Johnson further stated:

“It’s been thoroughly corrupted.”

This is no longer a question of opinion, interpretation, or speculation.

A sitting U.S. Senator—armed with millions of pages of internal agency records—is openly accusing officials of:

hiding known safety signals

failing to alert doctors

withholding warnings from the public

That is not a debate. That is testimony.

And accountability now becomes inevitable.

