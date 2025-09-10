Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

Jorge Fernandez
Many of us already know full well that we experienced (and it continues) the largest, most evil criminal conspiracy in all human history. Fauci was merely one part of that conspiracy - one part out of many thousands here in the USA and around the world.

So what? What does it buy us to have this knowledge? Those able to do something about it, to bring full justice to bear on the criminal perpetrators - I'm of course referring to Trump & Co. - have instead done **NOTHING** to date, and probably never will.

Why *nothing*? Only one reason makes sense - because Trump & Co. are in on it! IOW, to call for justice would be to seek their own demise, since they themselves participated in the crime.

No “ facing” anyone. What a waste. 🙈 He will just continue the “ I don’t recall”.

Indict him already. No more hearings. We have ALL heard enough.

I want to hear a gavel & jail cell closing.

