Sen. Rand Paul says Dr. Anthony Fauci needs to face Congress again after new emails came to light. The messages suggest Fauci told colleagues to delete records, raising fresh questions about his past testimony.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Paul, released a batch of emails showing Fauci instructed staff in early 2020 to “delete this after you read it.”

That directive appears to clash with Fauci’s sworn testimony, where he denied ever ordering the destruction of official records.

September 10, 2025

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is calling on Dr. Anthony Fauci to once again appear before Congress after newly obtained emails appear to contradict the former NIAID director’s sworn testimony on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Paul, released portions of emails that suggest Fauci instructed colleagues to destroy records.

Paul posted the excerpts to X on Wednesday, accusing Fauci of misleading Congress.

One email dated Feb. 2, 2020, and directed to then-NIH Director Francis Collins, read:

“Please delete this e-mail after you read it.”

Another, sent on July 20, 2020, to an unnamed NIH employee, stated:

“I do not want to engage any more with this nonsense.

“And so, please delete this e-mail after you read it.”

Yet during testimony before the GOP-led Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2024, Fauci insisted he had never obstructed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests or deleted official records.

He further claimed he had never deleted communications related to the Wuhan lab, where the CIA has said it believes the COVID-19 virus originated.

In a letter demanding Fauci return to testify before the end of the year, Paul wrote:

“These documents suggest your direct involvement in efforts to conceal information related to the Committee’s investigation and appear to contradict your previous testimony before Congress.”

The revelations add to mounting evidence that key federal officials withheld or destroyed information during the pandemic.

Fauci’s credibility, once carefully guarded by corporate media, has steadily eroded as investigations uncover deeper inconsistencies in his testimony.

The new email disclosures fit a broader pattern of federal health authorities stonewalling inconvenient truths about the pandemic and vaccine safety.

As Slay News reported earlier, attorney Aaron Siri testified before the Senate about a suppressed study conducted at Henry Ford Health in Michigan.

The study, involving more than 18,000 children, found vaccinated kids suffered far higher rates of chronic disease than their unvaccinated peers, including asthma, autoimmune conditions, neurodevelopmental disorders, and even cancer.

Instead of publishing the findings, Siri revealed, Henry Ford Health officials and the study’s authors buried the research out of fear it would undermine public trust in “vaccines.”

Siri called the suppression “a scandalous failure of transparency” and urged Congress to demand full disclosure of all vaccine safety data.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who chaired the hearing, said the episode proved how deeply “corruption of science” has infected U.S. health agencies.

He noted that if the data had shown vaccines were safe, the study would have been published immediately.

Instead, it was hidden — just as Fauci’s emails now appear to have been deleted.

Taken together, the Fauci revelations and the Henry Ford study cover-up expose a disturbing through-line: when evidence conflicts with the public health establishment’s preferred narrative, it is deleted, suppressed, or ignored.

