Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Are Vaccines Killing More Kids Than the Diseases They "Prevent"? Top Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas Drops Bombshell Data..

"Unequivocally...For Every Single Vaccine On The Childhood Schedule...Your Risk Of Dying From The Vaccine Far Exceeds Your Risk Of Death From The Disease."

"If You're Afraid Of Your Child Dying, If That's What You Fear The Most...Do Not Give Them A Vaccine."

Shocking facts backed by data – here's the breakdown for major childhood vaccines (rates rounded for clarity):

These eye-opening comparisons come from Dr. Thomas's analysis of vaccine risks vs. disease mortality, drawing on real-world data from his practice & public health stats.

Wake up, share this and question the narrative!

One of America’s leading pediatricians has gone on the record to warn the public that vaccines cause the vast majority of sudden deaths in young children and babies.

