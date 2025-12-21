BOMBSHELL DATA: Your Risk Of Dying From The Vaccine Far Exceeds Your Risk Of Death From The Disease
Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas Drops Bombshell Data..
Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Valerie Anne Smith
Are Vaccines Killing More Kids Than the Diseases They "Prevent"? Top Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas Drops Bombshell Data..
"Unequivocally...For Every Single Vaccine On The Childhood Schedule...Your Risk Of Dying From The Vaccine Far Exceeds Your Risk Of Death From The Disease."
"If You're Afraid Of Your Child Dying, If That's What You Fear The Most...Do Not Give Them A Vaccine."
Shocking facts backed by data – here's the breakdown for major childhood vaccines (rates rounded for clarity):
These eye-opening comparisons come from Dr. Thomas's analysis of vaccine risks vs. disease mortality, drawing on real-world data from his practice & public health stats.
Wake up, share this and question the narrative!
One of America’s leading pediatricians has gone on the record to warn the public that vaccines cause the vast majority of sudden deaths in young children and babies.
Related articles:
Makes perfect sense since all vaccines are poisons the body does not need. Proof that a human can survive without vaccines comes from those who have had few or no vaccinations. Whatever "disease" you might get, it is likely the result of toxins overcoming your body's ability to filter them out and expel them...not from viruses and bad germs.
🎙️🎄 SOFT WARM VOICEOVER — OPENING 🎄🎙️🎁 (gentle crackle of vinyl, sleigh bells in the distance)
☃️🌲“Good evening, dear listeners… and welcome to a very special festive broadcast.🎄🎁❄️
⚠️ We hope tonight’s Festive playlist makes you laugh, makes you think, and maybe even makes you pause before rolling up a sleeve for any jab this holiday season.
So pour yourself some cocoa, cuddle up by the fire… 🔥🔥
And enjoy the sound of Xmas.” 🎄✨
🎄💿 Coming in at number … 💿🎄
🔟 Jingle Bells Palsy
Reeling through the wards… one dose, now I pray,
No fun … when only half ya face will play.
Jingle bells palsy, jingle bells palsy,
Jingle bells palsy all the way!
Oh what fun it is to show compliance—
On only half ya face anyway — eey!! 😬🔔
9️⃣ Last Xmas (Booster Remix)
Last Xmas I gave you my heart,
But the very next day — it gave way.
This year I’ll protect it…
By not loving at all. 🫀🎄
8️⃣ Regina the Jabbed Reindeer
Regina had a cycle,
That went rogue one night,
And if you ever saw it, you’d say,
“That flow’s not right.”
All of the other reindeer
Looked away in fright,
“But docs in lockstep say…
It’s nothing, you’ll be all right.” 🩸🦌
7️⃣ Santa Tell Me (Anaphylaxis Grande Remix)
Santa, tell me if you’re really there,
Don’t make me boost again,
If I won’t be here—
Next year… next year… 😮💨🎅
6️⃣ Frosty (3rd Booster Remix)
Frosty the No-Pulse Man,
Knew his heart was hot that day,
So he said, “Let’s run and have some fun,
Before my ticker gives way!”
Down to urgent care he hurried,
Laughing all the way,
“They say it’s mild,” he gasped aloud—
As the beeping fades away. ☃️💓
5️⃣ Rockin’ Around the Autoimmune-Mas Tree
Rockin’ around the autoimmune-mas tree,
Have a happy holiday,
Everyone dancing merrily—
Except me… ’cause I can’t breathe or see. 👁️🎄
4️⃣ Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (with a Defibrillator)
He sees you when you’re fainting,
He knows when you collapse,
He’s fully trained in CPR—
’Cause he knows you might relapse. ⚡🎅
3️⃣ All I Want for Christmas Is…
I don’t want a lot for Xmas,
This is all I’m asking for,
I just wanna see my baby,
That I lost after booster four.
Oh, I just want you ’til you’re grown,
More than you could ever know,
Make my wish come true…
Oh baby, all I want for Xmas is you… (back!!) 👶💔🎁
2️⃣ Have Yourself a Merry Little Xmas (Turbo-Cancer Remix)
Have yourself a merry little Xmas,
Let your cells grow wiiiiiiild…
From now on,
Your health will be “out of sight.”
Have yourself a merry little Xmas,
It may be your last…
Next year you may be “living”—
In the past. 💀🎄
1️⃣🥇 Silent Night… Permanent Night
Silent night… permanent night…
All is calm, all is lost birthright…
Round yon VAERS, miscarriages, and clots,
Unholy injection, so brutal and wild,
Sleep in permanent peace…
Sleep in permanent peace… 🌑🕯️
🎙️🎄 SOFT FESTIVE VOICEOVER — CLOSER 🎄🎙️(fire crackles, carols fade)
“And that was our festive countdown. If a little satire helps you pause, question, or step away from something that doesn’t feel right — then the magic of Christmas still works. Stay warm, stay curious…
And remember — your health isn’t a holiday tradition. 🎄✨
Good night. And Merry Xmas.” 🎄🎁