Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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SHug's avatar
SHug
2h

Can we finally get rid of this corrupt and traitorous "agency"?

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Hazel's avatar
Hazel
2h

Great, as long as it is not for monetary gain of government employees off the taxpayers. People are still being mandated to take these poisons. That is the real issue. Medical personnel especially.

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