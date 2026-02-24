One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In this clip, former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Catherine Austin Fitts alleges that as much as $50 trillion in public funds was quietly extracted from the United States through opaque financial mechanisms over several decades.

She describes what she calls a “financial coup,” in which rising national debt masked the simultaneous disappearance of trillions in government resources, leaving taxpayers burdened with the liability.

Fitts claims these financial shifts were part of a broader structural transition involving central banking power, global financial networks, and political leverage. She argues that major financial crises and bailouts accelerated the process, locking the country into what she describes as a long-term debt trap.

Most strikingly, she warns the consequences extended beyond economics, stating:

"And now essentially what you do is you turn around to the population, say there's no money, but you weaken the population dramatically and you start depopulating, right?"

Source: Sense Receptor

This clip of Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, and combat correspondent Michael Yon, as well as journalist Masako Ganaha, is taken from a video posted to Yon’s eponymous YouTube channel on February 16, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“And it’s important to understand that we’re not talking, I mean on one hand we’re talking about a financial coup. So let me show you our. I just made a new chart on what I call the financial coup because I want to put a little history to this thing.



“And we went through this the other night, you know, what happened in the mid-90s. We, had at the end of the, all the fraud during the ‘80s, we had a big reform effort and one of, part of the reform, and I know because I wrote it was, it was basically a series of reforms we instituted at HUD and then helped OMB take them government wide.



“But it required the covered agencies, the top 24 agencies, to produce audited financial statements. So a process began where the government started to confess that they couldn’t produce audited financial statements, but they would explain what their undocumentable adjustments were, which was transactions that weren’t documented, that weren’t, you know, that made it impossible for them to produce financial statements.



“The people who ran the financial system tried to come up with a plan to balance the budget, including the retirement, you know, Social Security and retirement. And that led to a big bust up in 1995 when the budget deal cratered. And this event was, or this period was described to me by one of the largest pension fund guys in the country. He said, they’ve given up on the country. They’re moving all the money out, starting this fall.



“He told me that in April ‘96. And that’s when enormous amounts of money started to disappear from the federal government. So you’re increasing the debt and then money’s disappearing out the back door. So think of the treasury as a laundry device that’s sucking money. You know, the treasury gives bonds to the pension funds, gets money, the money disappears out the back door.



“Now the taxpayers are liable to the pension funds. It’s just a laundry device, okay? Anyway, so if you look at this chart, what you’ll see is by 9/11 there was, you know, trillions of dollars missing from HUD and DOD. DOD is the big one.



“And, in fact, Rumsfeld, the Secretary of Defense, stood up and said, you know, the DOD is missing $2.3 trillion. It’s worse than terrorism. It’s a greater national security threat than terrorism. Of course we know what happened with 9/11, the Patriot Act passes. But money keeps going missing until finally in 2015, $6.5 trillion was missing.



“And Dr. Mark Skidmore, who’s a budget expert professor at MSU heard me talking about it and said, ‘Oh, she has to be wrong. That’s impossible. The army can’t be missing many multiples of its budget one year.’



“Well, actually, if you look at how the federal credit is managed, can be. And and so he called me, he went to the financial statements and discovered I was right and he called me. And as a result he did a complete survey that was finished in 2017. And he and his students, I had the number up to $12 trillion missing. He found another $9 trillion



“And so $21 trillion as of 2017, guess what the outstanding debt of the United States was when he published his report? $21 trillion. So imagine, you know, if you think it’s a scam, we use debt to issue the currency, when we could just issue the currency without debt. It’s really a scam when the money you raise with the debt disappears out the back door.



“[And] it’s a no-brainer. All you have to do is issue $21 trillion in treasuries and you finance it. And then you steal it.



“So, if you go back to this chart, in 1993, Jeffrey Epstein made his first visit to the Clinton White House arranged by Bob Rubin, who was the Secretary of Treasury when the money started go missing. Okay? And at the time he was national economic adviser. I believe Jeffrey Epstein ran the SWIFT system on the missing money, is my guess what he was up to. And the, you know, the sex was just part of creating related control files that they used.



“But in 1995, 1994, the New York Fed and the Fed, which had been members of the BIS from the beginning, had taken the position that being a shareholder was conflict of interest. And they reversed that position in 1994. They bought shares in the BIS. And, you know, my guess, this is a guess, I think, you know, the BIS has sovereign immunity and can move money and hold it on its balance sheet behind, in secrecy, behind sovereign immunity.



“And I think the perfect way to launder this money would have been through Fed to the BIS is my guess. But there are thousands. If you look at the ways that they could have laundered this money out, it’s like the joy of cooking. There are hundreds of recipes.



“And with $21 trillion, you’d need many different ways. For example, my guess is Enron was one of the Laundromats. But I think also if you look at the, money disappearing, then suddenly you have all these sovereign nations around the world who are making huge donations to the Clinton Foundation. And my question is, did that money just get pulled out of HUD, moved through the BIS, over to Norway, and they just give it back?



“Okay, so anyway, whatever. We hit the Great Financial Crisis, and then we have $29 trillion of bailouts. So we had $21 trillion of missing money from the US government, and now we have $29 trillion in bailouts. That’s $50 trillion. Okay? So we’re talking about putting the United States in a debt trap, and somebody walks off with $50 trillion.



“Now there are many. You know, we could have a long conversation about where that money might have gone. But one of the things to understand is coming into 2019 in the pandemic because you have, instead of putting the retirement systems on a stable foot, you’ve decided instead you’re going to give up on the country and you’re going to take the money and run. It’s like a bank robbery.



“But now the retirement systems are coming due. What are you going to do? And it’s pretty clear what happened next. The first thing they did was they got rid of Epstein. That’s the second thing they did was they reviewed the Going Direct Reset, and they started into a reset, a central banking reset. And that reset dramatically lowered life expectancy, which had been dropping ever since 1997 when the financial coup started.



“But this is all part of, you put the government in a debt trap. You’ve moved all the money out someplace else, and those assets and that money is someplace else. So now the government doesn’t have the assets it’s got, you know, but it owes the debt. You now have it in a debt trap. And now essentially what you do is you turn around to the population, say there’s no money, but you weaken the population dramatically and you start depopulating, right?”

