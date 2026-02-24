Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johnny b good's avatar
Johnny b good
4mEdited

So how long do we just sit here and watch this continue before we shut it all down??

If this continues, future generations will be complete slaves.

We’re already slaves in an open air tax farm.

Reply
Share
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
20m

Just hope CAF is having a cozy place to stay SAFE !!!

Upcoming CBDCs will turbo-charge their crimes ...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture