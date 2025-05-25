One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Everything is captured:

A massive pyramid of payments from Astrazeneca and Pfizer to doctors in the UK. The same doctors that told you the vaccines were safe and effective and we were all in this together.

Dr David Cartland :

BREAKING: ITVGate has uncovered a massive pyramid of payments from Astrazeneca and Pfizer to doctors in the UK.

The same doctors that told you the vaccines were safe and effective and we were all in this together.

Oh and don't forget to clap, every Thursday, while we rehearse our TikToks. Oh and that Dave Cartland dude speaking up - we're going to destroy him so that no doctor will ever speak up again.

There are 200 pages of recipients of pharma payments - and bear in mind that it is not compulsory to declare these payments in the UK, so this could be the tip of the iceberg.

https://search.disclosureuk.org.uk/

" It has to stop. I beg you to please speak out, have the bravery."

Share

Related articles: