BLOOD MONEY: UK Doctors Accepted Payments to Push the Toxic Shots on the Masses
A massive pyramid of payments from Astrazeneca and Pfizer to doctors in the UK
A massive pyramid of payments from Astrazeneca and Pfizer to doctors in the UK. The same doctors that told you the vaccines were safe and effective and we were all in this together.
Oh and don't forget to clap, every Thursday, while we rehearse our TikToks. Oh and that Dave Cartland dude speaking up - we're going to destroy him so that no doctor will ever speak up again.
There are 200 pages of recipients of pharma payments - and bear in mind that it is not compulsory to declare these payments in the UK, so this could be the tip of the iceberg.
https://search.disclosureuk.org.uk/
" It has to stop. I beg you to please speak out, have the bravery."
USA was in on the same path with government help!
Partnering with the devil results in demonic possession. They should be very, very afraid and on their knees to the Lord!