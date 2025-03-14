One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By S.D. Wells March 13, 2025

Beware of the Chicken Flu, also known as “Bird Flu,” that only happens in America because the chickens don’t have passports to travel to Canada or Mexico.

No worries about the USDA or FDA visiting your chicken farm in those countries to kill off all your chickens that might have gain-of-function Fauci Chicken Flu, because it’s just an American thing right now. The Biden Regime somehow still has influence over the poultry industrial complex, and his cronies at the CDC are still pushing the sheeple to get jacked up with some neuro-destroying dirty jabs for “Bird Flu.”

It was all about decimating the food supply and driving egg prices through the roof, while fearmongering about another pandemic while injecting the masses with toxic chemicals that cause infertility, blood clots, and turbo cancer. Got questions about Bird Flu? Fake news has answers for you.

Oh yes. NBC fearmongering news would have us all believe that the only way to stop bird flu is to kill off all the diseased birds. Got to “wrangle in” that plandemic, just like Covid. Put all the birds on lockdown and mask them up ‘til we can flatten out the curve, right Fauci?

Yes, according to “federal policy,” when a bird flu “outbreak” is identified, ALL the birds must be culled. Same goes for humans, but with humans, when an “outbreak” of a lab-made virus is identified, all humans must be “culled” using mRNA jabs, kidney-killing Remdesivir, and death-in-4-days ventilators.

Bird Flu doesn’t seem to be able to cross the border in Mexico or Canada because the chickens can’t fly over Trump’s border wall

There has to be a logical reason the U.S. Bird Flu plandemic can’t seem to cross the border, and no other bordering countries have killed a single bird to have to save all the humans from sure death. Maybe Trump’s wall is too tall?

What other explanation could there be? Conspiracy theories are whirling around like a busted screen door in a hurricane. According to NBC news, “It seems like another battle keeps popping up day after day,” said Andrew Bowman, some so-called influenza “expert” (pharma shill) at Ohio State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “I really hate saying ‘unprecedented,’ but it sure feels different than anything before.”

Sure Drew, it’s unprecedented, like nothing anyone has ever seen before. The Biden Regime killed off billions of chickens without any proof there was a breakout of Bird Flu. It was all hearsay. Which came first, the sick chicken or the gain-of-function leak from a Wuhan lab?

Is it safe to buy chickens and eggs? Are the chickens hooking up with the cows like bestiality trannies and spreading the disease to the cows? Maybe the cows are sick and Americans should stop drinking milk. If you see something, say something. Meanwhile, the FDA continues to recommend cooking your $10 egg until both the yolk and white harden to a crisp, just to be sure. Ready for that gain-of-function, avian influenza egg and cheese omelet? No?

Wait, there’s more fearmongering from fake news. Professors of medicine at pharma-funded universities across the U.S. claim, “Birds that have avian influenza die and they’re sick and they don’t lay eggs,” and “That’s where the virus is in the dairy cows,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, who is paid big bucks to study infectious diseases.

Tune your food news frequency to FoodSupply.news and get updates on more toxic eggs, chickens, cows, seagulls, rats, mice, snakes, and octopus coming to butcher stations near you.

The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time

