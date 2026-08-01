Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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anon y's avatar
anon y
13m

Evil

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
12m

Outcome meet motive.

With governments and "philanthropaths", they are always one in the same.

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