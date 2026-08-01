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On Joe Rogan’s podcast, renowned wildlife biologist Forrest Galante leveled a stunning accusation against Bill Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to Galante, millions of mosquito nets distributed to combat malaria were instead used as ultra-fine fishing nets, devastating one of Africa’s most important freshwater fisheries by trapping juvenile fish before they could reproduce.

Galante’s account presents a devastating indictment of global philanthropy imposed without regard for local realities.

He argues that the Gates Foundation entered the region promising to fight disease, but instead helped destroy the food source that millions depended upon to survive.

Slay News reports:

Renowned wildlife biologist Forrest Galante erupted during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, accusing Bill Gates and his foundation of helping destroy one of Africa’s most important freshwater fisheries through a disastrous mosquito-net program.

Galante said the foundation distributed millions of tightly woven nets across communities near the Cahora Bassa Delta to combat malaria.

However, starving residents used the nets to catch fish instead.

Because mosquito nets contain extremely small holes, Galante said they indiscriminately captured juvenile fish before they could mature and reproduce, devastating a fishery relied upon by millions of people.

‘I’m Gonna Go on a F*cking Tirade’

Galante raised the issue while speaking with Rogan about wildlife and conservation in Africa.

“Do you know what they did fucking in the Cahora Bassa Delta with their mosquito nets?” Galante asked.

“No. What’d they do?” Rogan responded.

“Dude, I’m gonna go on a f*cking tirade here,” Galante warned.

“Please do,” Rogan replied.

Galante said the Gates Foundation entered African villages with a plan to reduce malaria by distributing mosquito nets.

“Okay, so the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation decided that there was too much malaria in Africa, right?” Galante said.

“Which you and I could probably agree with.

“Malaria is bad. So what did they do?

“They gave all of these people living in tribal villages,” Galante explained.

“I totally pirated your thing. I’m sorry, but I’m gonna go on a fu**ing rant here.

“They gave all these people living in the Cahora Bassa Delta, which is the breadbasket of the Zambezi Valley, meaning, like, where more fish are born.

“It’s a nursery for fish. Right.

“Not just there, but this is a good micro example.”

Nets Used to Catch Baby Fish

Galante said the people receiving the nets were struggling to obtain food and quickly realized the material could be used for fishing.

“They gave millions of mosquito nets out to all these people to ‘avoid malaria,’” Galante said.

“Guess what the people who are starving to death did with their mosquito nets?

“They fished with them. They fished with them.

“A mosquito net has a hole that is so small that a mosquito can’t get through.

“So guess what?” Galante asked.

“These mosquito nets now indiscriminately catch tiny baby fish in areas like Cahora Bassa, where the fish go to breed and reproduce and populate.

“So now all of a sudden, you have thousands and thousands of people that have been handed nets that have been living one way for hundreds of thousands of years.”

The nets allowed fishermen to scoop up fish before they could reach maturity, wiping out future generations of one of the region’s most vital food sources.

Galante Says Foundation ‘Absolutely Collapsed’ Fish Population

Galante said local communities had already developed their own methods for reducing mosquito exposure before outside organizations intervened.

“They don’t give a sh*t about malaria,” Galante said.

“They have their own way of dealing with malaria.

“They sit in smoky huts at night; they sleep with a campfire.

“Everything else, yes, they still get malaria, some of them, but they deal with it their own way.

“Bill Melinda Gates Foundation come in, hand out millions of mosquito nets, absolutely collapse the entire population of fish that feed millions of people.

“Because these people just take the nets and fish all the baby fish out so that those fish don’t grow up to make substantial protein sources.

“So now these wonderful ‘philanthropists’ that have given out millions of nets, have destroyed an ecosystem, crashed a fish population and created widespread hunger for people that otherwise had plenty of resources, all because they were trying to ‘help’ with their mosquito nets.”

“Oh, God,” Rogan responded.

Galante described the outcome as an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe caused by wealthy outsiders who failed to understand how the nets would actually be used.

“It’s just like. It’s a f*cking disaster, dude,” Galante said.

“They’ve taken such a rich and important part of Africa, one of the most abundant freshwater fisheries in the world, and destroyed it.

“Because they’re ‘helping’ by handing out mosquito nets.”

“Good God,” Rogan replied.

‘They’re Still Giving Out Mosquito Nets’

Galante said the practice has continued despite the damage.

“Yeah, I know. Sorry,” Galante said.

“I told you I’d go on a rant, but it’s like, it’s so bad what’s happened over there.

“And they’re still giving out mosquito nets, by the way.

“And you literally watch these guys line up, take a mosquito net, and it never goes in their house.

“It goes straight to catching fish that are this big [tiny] for them to eat.”

“Oh, God…” Rogan responded.

WATCH:

Galante’s account presents a devastating indictment of global philanthropy imposed without regard for local realities.

The Gates Foundation entered the region promising to fight disease.

According to Galante, it instead helped destroy the food source that millions depended upon to survive.

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