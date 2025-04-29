One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

April 29, 2025

A group of leading bioinformatics scientists has just confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are responsible for a global surge in sudden deaths caused by heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

The groundbreaking study used advanced scientific methods to identify the mechanisms behind the mRNA injections that damage the heart and surrounding tissue.

Alarmingly, the researchers confirmed that the “vaccines” make dozens of genetic alterations to people who received mRNA injections.

These alterations cause immune dysregulation, which triggers myocarditis.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It restricts the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body.

Myocarditis leads to blood clots, strokes, cardiac arrest, and ultimately, sudden death.

It is often symptomless and can go undiagnosed, acting as a ticking time bomb in sufferers who are unaware they have myocarditis until it’s too late.

Cases of myocarditis and related sudden deaths have skyrocketed around the world since Covid mRNA shots were first rolled out in 2021.

The new bioinformatics study was led by Dr. Yanjie Jiang of Qilu Hospital of Shandong University in China.

Dr. Jiang’s team investigated cases of myocarditis following Covid mRNA vaccination.

They published the results of the study in the American Journal of Translational Research.

Integrating RNA-sequencing data from fulminant myocarditis patients and vaccinated individuals, the analysis identified 80 shared differentially expressed genes.

The altered genetics among the “vaccinated” highlight immune dysregulation involving T and NK cells.

Three key hub genes—CXCR3, NKG7, and GZMH—were pinpointed, regulated by transcription factors TBX21 and STAT4, and targeted by miRNA hsa-mir-146a-5p.

The study confirms that dysregulated cytotoxic immune pathways are responsible for sudden heart attacks and cardiac arrests among “vaccinated” people.

A candidate drug, PhIP, was identified as the only potential treatment.

However, the drug’s carcinogenic profile raises additional concerns.

This study is the first to confirm that mRNA vaccine-associated myocarditis results from dysregulated cytotoxic immune responses involving the CXCR3, NKG7, and GZMH pathways.

It offers a more precise mechanistic understanding beyond general inflammation theories.

This could enable the development of targeted diagnostic tools to identify at-risk individuals and drive the creation of specific therapies to treat those who received mRNA injections.

Overall, these findings could fundamentally advance both the scientific and clinical management of heart damage among the “vaccinated.”

The findings of the study also provide further supporting evidence to previous scientific literature connecting mRNA “vaccines” to heart damage.

As Slay News previously reported, a major study published last year confirmed that Covid mRNA shots are the sole cause of the soaring cases of heart failure among children.

The large-scale study from renowned scientists at the prestigious University of Oxford has just confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis only appear in children and adolescents after Covid vaccination and not after infection with the virus.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are inflammatory conditions of the heart and were once considered to be rare, especially among children.

Both conditions are known side effects of the Covid mRNA shots.

The Oxford study looked at the official government data of more than 1 million English children and adolescents aged between five and 11 and 12 and 15.

The study compared vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects.

The researchers also took into account the number of doses of vaccine received.

In detailing their findings, the researchers wrote:

“All myocarditis and pericarditis events during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals.”

The study also noted that hospitalization related to COVID-19 was extremely rare among children and adolescents.

Additionally, there were no deaths from the virus recorded among the entire subject population.

