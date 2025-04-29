Exposing The Darkness

John Roberts
14m

And still after all of the mountains of available evidence a few of my highly vaxed friends and family still say.

Nothing has happened to me.

I keep thinking to myself, yet !!!

They must not be able to see most of their like minded friends and colleagues are dropping like flies.

