Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
19m

Hmm ... gotta give this one some thought. I mean, unless there's some kind of "antidote" that only the Globalists have or the Globalists wear masks, they too would be exposed to the "deadly spores", right?

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Tim West's avatar
Tim West
1h

There’s no evidence whatsoever that any pathogens have ever existed. This is all fear porn.

People believing this is exactly what the perpetrators want!

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