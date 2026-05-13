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By Lance D Johnson May 12, 2026

A peer-reviewed paper published in October 2024 has laid out a detailed blueprint for what can only be described as mass atmospheric experimentation on an unsuspecting global population.

The paper, titled “Atmospheric Fungal Spore Injection: A Promising Breakthrough for Challenging the Impacts of Climate Change Through Cloud Seeding and Weather Modification,” openly advocates for the deliberate injection of fungal spores into the atmosphere as a geoengineering tool. This is not science fiction. This is a documented plan to disperse biological agents across the skies, using the same technology that has already blanketed communities with silver iodide and aluminum nanoparticles for decades. The climate change narrative is being weaponized to justify what amounts to biological warfare against the planet and its inhabitants, all without informed consent, without adequate safety studies, and without any democratic oversight.

Key points:

Researchers propose using fungal spores as ice nucleating particles for cloud seeding and weather modification.

The paper openly acknowledges health risks including respiratory problems for individuals with allergies, asthma, or compromised immune systems.

Delivery methods include aircraft, drones, rockets, and ground-based generators.

The technology is already deployed worldwide in countries including China, the United States, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

Silver iodide accumulation in the environment already affects water quality and soil microbial diversity.

The paper admits that effects on ecological systems are “unknown and potentially vary by ecosystem”.

Fungal spores can be phyto-pathogenic, potentially harming agricultural crops.

The plan reveals that religious and political leaders would be needed to “convince” skeptical societies.

The bio-terror blueprint hiding in plain sight

The paper, published in the open-access journal IgMin Research, describes in explicit detail how to cultivate fungal spores in indoor facilities, equip them with air blowers and suction systems, and launch them through plumbing vents into the lower atmosphere. The proposed system would involve “macro-scale indoor fungal cultivation” with “cultivation room equipped with an air blower, air sucking, and generating machines.” The spores would be dispersed through “a long plumber vent on the roof of the cultivation house into the air.”

This is bio-terror dressed in academic robes. The researchers admit that “injecting large quantities of fungal spores into the atmosphere could pose health risks, particularly for individuals with allergies, asthma, or compromised immune systems because most fungal species are opportunistic.” They acknowledge that “dispersing spores at lower atmospheric levels may result in reducing air quality at the boundary layer, compromising the respiratory well-being of humans and animals.” Yet they proceed to advocate for exactly this course of action!

The paper identifies specific fungal classes with ice nucleating ability, including Dothideomycetes, Agaricomycetes, Eurotiomycetes, Ustilaginomycetes, and others. Species like Cladosporium, Aspergillus, Penicillium, and various mushroom spores are already confirmed “among the prominent biological ice nucleating particles in the upper atmosphere.” The researchers want to dramatically increase their concentration through deliberate release.

The terror network already in place

Cloud seeding is not a hypothetical future technology. It is happening now, on a massive scale. The paper documents that China was investing $100 million per year in cloud seeding before the 2008 Olympics. The United States applies cloud seeding to “mitigate hurricanes, increase the amount of snowfall at its hydro-power dams by more than twofold a year, and avoid fog at airports.” Countries including Australia, France, Greece, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey are all conducting cloud seeding operations.

The delivery mechanisms read like a military arsenal: aircraft deployment, drone-based dispersal, rocket-based injection, automated high-output ground seeding systems, and ground-based generators. The paper even discusses “modified artillery shells” as a potential delivery method. In November 2009, the Beijing Weather Modification Bureau “fired 186 doses of silver iodide into the air to prompt precipitation, causing an extra 16 million cubic meters of snow to fall in the city.”

Now the goal is to replace silver iodide with fungal spores, which the researchers claim are “more biocompatible” and “biodegradable.” But biocompatible for whom? The paper itself warns that “high concentrations of fungal spores could exacerbate respiratory problems, and long-term exposure risks would need to be thoroughly evaluated.” This is the same language used by tobacco companies for decades: more research needed while they continued selling cancer.

The researchers acknowledge that “some traditional human societies may see these operations as intervening with nature which can cause severe divine responses such as floods, droughts, and famine.” They propose using “religious leaders along with political leaders” to “convince such societies.” This is not science; it’s a depopulation agenda, and any religious influence that backed these projects should hold no spiritual authority.

The paper also admits that “introducing fungal spores into environments where they are not naturally abundant could have unintended consequences for ecosystems.” Some spores “can be phyto-pathogenic to specific flora,” meaning they could destroy crops. The consequences of stratospheric aerosol injection on ecological systems are described as “unknown and potentially vary by ecosystem.”

This is recklessness masquerading as innovation. The climate change narrative has become the perfect cover for mass atmospheric experimentation. The public has no say. There are no international treaties governing this technology. As the paper itself concludes, “International, federal, and state law fail to adequately address issues related to re-emerging and useful cloud seeding augmentation technologies.”

The time to stop this madness is now, before the skies become a more expansive biological experiment and our lungs and sinuses become the laboratory for perpetual respiratory infections.

Sources include:

IGMINResearch.com

IGMINResearch.com [PDF]

MDPI.com

Pubmed.gov

“Massive nanotechnology components including Strontium, Barium & Cesium-137...“These aren’t accidents---they’re deliberate bioweapons saturating our air, water, food & soil.”

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