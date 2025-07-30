One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman July 28, 2025

In a shocking new development, scientists have unveiled a controversial method for delivering mRNA vaccines using dental floss instead of needles.

Dental floss, of all things, has become the latest delivery system for “vaccines,” bypassing injectables and entering uncharted territory in mRNA technology.

A study published in Nature Biomedical Engineering reveals how researchers have successfully laced dental floss with mRNA components and flu vaccine ingredients.

They then applied it to the gums of mice.

What followed was a remarkably effective immune response that the scientists claim could revolutionize how we administer vaccines in the future.

But as with everything involving mRNA technology, the stakes are high, and so are the questions.

The team of scientists was led by Dr. Rohan S. J. Ingrole of the Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas Tech University.

The university in Lubbock, Texas, is funded by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

This new dental floss “vaccine” method takes advantage of the gingival sulcus, the tiny trench between your gums and teeth.

The researchers believe this delivery method offers a unique, highly permeable entry point into the bloodstream.

The gumline’s permeability could allow for vaccine molecules to be absorbed directly into the body, bypassing the complications of traditional oral methods or the discomfort of injections.

While the concept may seem far-fetched, it’s rooted in research that’s getting increasing attention from the scientific community.

The idea is that by using floss laced with “vaccine” components, medical researchers could provide an alternative to traditional “vaccination” methods, without the need for needles, specialized medical staff, or even consent from the public.

But let’s not get carried away with the idea of “innovative progress” just yet.

As the study itself reveals, the method of applying these vaccines involves an odd procedure.

In the mouse trial, one researcher had to hold the rodent’s mouth open with a keychain ring while another person flossed the animal’s gums with the vaccine-laced thread.

While the method may have been unorthodox, the results were striking: 75% of the protein from the floss was absorbed into the gum tissue.

The researchers stated in their paper that the immune response triggered by the “vaccine” was strong enough to survive a lethal strain of influenza.

However, while mass-vaccination advocates may be hailing this new development as the new “magic bullet” for “vaccines,” the news also raises major concerns.

The research is still in its infancy, and while it may be pitched as an easy fix for needle-phobic individuals, the implications are much more far-reaching.

For one, imagine the potential for this method to be used outside of your control.

If the floss-based “vaccines” become widespread, there’s a real concern about consent, transparency, and safety.

Could this technology be used for mass “vaccination” campaigns without the public being aware that it is being administered?

Given how quickly government entities and corporations have adopted new health policies in the past, this may be a possibility too close for comfort.

It also raises questions of how this technology could be adapted to add mRNA “vaccines” to other basic necessities, such as toothpaste or even drinking water.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health bodies have pushed for easier, more accessible vaccination methods, especially during pandemics or emergencies.

The argument is that floss-based “vaccines” could be delivered by mail, making them accessible to people anywhere without the need for a doctor or health professional to administer the shot.

This could be convenient for mass vaccination campaigns, but it opens up a massive door for coercion, whether overt or subtle.

Imagine receiving a package in the mail with instructions to simply floss your teeth to “protect yourself” from the latest health crisis.

Sounds harmless enough, until you consider the implications of who’s making those decisions and how much oversight you’d really have over what’s going into your body.

What’s more, the use of mRNA technology for this delivery method comes with its own set of concerns.

We’ve already seen the risks associated with Covid mRNA “vaccines,” and the long-term effects remain uncertain and far from positive.

Adding another layer of delivery via an everyday product like floss doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, especially considering how little we know about the full consequences of mass exposure to synthetic mRNA.

The researchers in this study argue that the method could be a game-changer for people with a fear of needles and in resource-limited areas where traditional “vaccine” administration might be challenging.

But the truth is that this is yet another step into uncharted territory, where science is rapidly evolving but leaving important ethical and safety considerations in its wake.

As one study participant expressed, people may prefer flossing over getting a needle.

However, we must ask ourselves whether the convenience is really worth compromising the safety and integrity of our health decisions.

The new era of “painless” vaccine delivery could be an alarming path to a future where consent is an afterthought, and personal autonomy over our health choices is further eroded.

For now, it’s up to us to question: Who controls what’s in our bodies, and how far are we willing to let them go in the name of convenience or public health?

When Bill Gates is the man funding these developments, these questions must be addressed.

Stay vigilant, stay informed, and keep questioning what’s really being done in the name of “progress.”

Share

Related articles: