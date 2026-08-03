Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
10hEdited

On the board of Terrano is Hugh Grant, former CEO of Monsanto, gee what could go wring.

https://www.terranabio.com/about

Terrana Biosciences based in Cambridge, Mass

01 Jul 2025

Flagship Pioneering Unveils Terrana Biosciences to Deliver Adaptive, Targeted Agricultural Solutions through a Novel RNA Technology Platform

https://www.terranabio.com/news/flagship-pioneering-unveils-terrana-biosciences-to-deliver-adaptive-targeted-agricultural-solutions-through-a-novel-rna-technology-platform

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Ofelia Ugalde's avatar
Ofelia Ugalde
10h

What in the hell is this Administration doing other than warfare. Why is RFK not stopping this dude? Or Trump … he and his family are also being poisoned … so do we need to bring Clint Eastwood to take care of this dude!

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