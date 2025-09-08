Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
2h

This is why all injections and all medicines need to be treated with *extreme* suspicion. They do not want you healthy, they want you profitable. And that means they want you sick for a long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane's avatar
Diane
2h

Gates should be in jail, a thousand times over. So basically, it's all about money and power. That's it. That's the whole story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture