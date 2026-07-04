Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kelly Sexton's avatar
Kelly Sexton
7h

So hard to believe how many people took this vaccines without questioning or without investigation. Just praying about it and God would have opened their eyes and their hearts to this most awful scam..

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
7h

This is the greatest deception:

https://youtu.be/xHH5b4-_Icw?is=IuqzrWZBwLG5j_yV

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