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Senator Ron Johnson doesn't hold back in this explosive conversation with Matt Kibbe.

He claims federal officials concealed vaccine safety concerns, sharply criticizes Anthony Fauci’s role during the pandemic, and argues that major media organizations failed to report evidence that deserved public scrutiny.

The discussion raises questions about government accountability, public trust, and how history will judge the COVID era.

Source: Sense Receptor

SEN. RON JOHNSON on the Covid jabs:

“this is the biggest government scam of my lifetime”



“people... died from the experimental gene therapy”



“you’ve got 39,000 deaths associated with this injection, and the media won’t even cover it as a news story?”



“millions of people [believed] the lies and were either mandated or coerced or just convinced to take this gene therapy and then got injured by it”



“I just think this is like, the biggest government scandal in my lifetime”



This clip of Johnson is taken from a discussion with Matt Kibbe posted to YouTube on July 1, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip



"The first level of accountability, and the most important part, is to expose it. I don't want Anthony Fauci going on history as some saint, okay? No, he's a very bad person. Read Bobby Kennedy's book on the real Anthony Fauci.

"Take a look at what Fauci actually did. All the lies he told, what he funded, how that really produced the pandemic, the millions of people that died because of that coronavirus, okay? And then people who died from the experimental gene therapy.

"So this is a very bad person. And what drives me nuts, again, the reason I call this the biggest government scam of my lifetime, the fact that they were warned, they saw these safety signals, and they lied.

"The American public is literally the millions of people that then believe the lies and were either mandated or coerced or just convinced to take this gene therapy and then got injured by it.

"I mean, you see the ICE martyrs, right? Two of them. I mean, weeks and months of news coverage, George Floyd, riots in the streets, and yet you've got 39,000 deaths associated with this injection, and the media won't even cover it as a news story?

Now that a sitting senator (Ron Johnson) has acknowledged that Remdesivir is called "Run Death Is Near" by nurses because it "knocks out the kidneys," can we stop killing Americans with it in the hospitals?

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