BIG PHARMA DOESN'T WANT THIS INVESTIGATED: 75% of Embalmers Report Mysterious "Calamari-Like" Clots
A peer-reviewed paper examines a persistent phenomenon reported by embalmers that the mainstream medical establishment continues to ignore.
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A newly published peer-reviewed paper by retired U.S. Air Force Major Thomas Haviland compiles survey responses from embalmers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.
According to the paper, 75% of respondents reported finding unusual white, rubbery white fibrous clots in bodies they embalmed. The article says these findings have been reported for several years and argues that major health agencies and leading medical institutions have shown little interest in examining the phenomenon.
Haviland and his collaborators are calling for independent forensic research and congressional hearings to investigate what embalmers say they have been documenting.
By Tamara Ugolini July 10, 2026
Retired Air Force Major Thomas Haviland’s peer-reviewed research exposes a persistent phenomenon that the mainstream medical establishment continues to ignore.
A new peer-reviewed paper published July 1 in the International Journal of Innovative Research and Medical Science breaks down what embalmers across English-speaking countries have discovered in recent years: tough, rubbery, white fibrous clots appearing in a significant percentage of bodies long after the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout.
Thomas Haviland, a retired U.S. Air Force Major, began investigating this phenomenon after watching the 2022 documentary Died Suddenly. He has since conducted annual surveys of embalmers in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. His latest analysis of 808 responses from 2022 through 2025 found that 75% of embalmers reported seeing the unusual clots.
“The embalmers are seeing these white fibrous clots in an average of 23% of their corpses,” Haviland stated.
A separate, more recent, 2026 survey of Tennessee embalmers showed roughly 70% still observing the clots in 18% of cases, according to Haviland.
Notably, these structures differ sharply from clots seen before 2020. “Many of these embalmers have 20 or 30 years of experience, never saw this phenomenon before,” Haviland explained.
“Prior to COVID, they would see two types of clots. What’s called grape jelly clots… And they also see what’s called chicken fat clots… Much, much different than these large white fibrous clots, which are really tough and rubbery and hard to break."
Haviland also shared the account of an endovascular specialist and cardiologist in Jacksonville, Florida, who contacted him about removing similar clots from living patients at his lab. “He actually refers to the clots as devious clots,” Haviland said. After sharing images and angiograms, the doctor emailed in March 2024 to tell Tom that he had been instructed to terminate communication immediately.
“Somebody, his hospital administrator probably got to him, right? Told him to shut up, stop talking about this, or else we’ll go after your medical license,” Haviland observed. “So it’s a shame. That’s what’s happening. People are staying silent about this when they should be speaking out.”
Laboratory tests on the clots, including Raman spectroscopy and others, point to the spike protein — whether from the virus, modified RNA injections, or both — sticking to a blood protein called fibrinogen and creating unusual structures. “It makes that fibrinogen all misfolded and twisted… So then it becomes almost impossible to break down the clot. It becomes this rubbery polymer instead,” Haviland said.
Despite repeated submissions of survey results to the FDA, CDC, and NIH, and the publication of supporting papers, major health agencies and institutions including the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and Stanford have shown no interest in obtaining samples for further study.
Although Haviland’s initial preprint was rejected by one platform as “not novel enough,” four years later, embalmers continue to report the never-before-seen clots into 2026.
Haviland and others behind his research are calling for forensic pathologists and independent researchers to examine the structures directly and for congressional hearings to investigate what embalmers have been documenting for years.
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Lioness, as usual, thank you so much for your incredible support in helping me to get this very important health information out to the public! It's a shame that Big Pharma, our government, the medical system, and the mainstream media all want to "bury" this story (no pun intended) because they all PUSHED THE JABS! -Tom
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.