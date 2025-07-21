One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Kelleigh Nelson June 30, 2025

Arguing that you don’t care about privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don’t care about free speech because you have nothing to say. —Edward Snowden

We have to decide whether our fear is going to get the better of us. Once upon a time we had a standard in our country that was ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ We’ve given up on so much. Now, people are talking about a standard that is ‘if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear.’ Think about it. Is that the standard we’re willing to live under? —Sen. Rand Paul

What I worry about ultimately is that when we’re stripped of our privacy, when we’re stripped of free will, when we start to merge with machines in a more robust way, at some point, we’ll cease to be identifiably human. And therefore, I think our humanity is, in some ways, the thing that’s under existential threat. —Franklin Foer

Big brother is watching you. —George Orwell, 1984

The Fourth Amendment of our unalienable Bill of Rights states, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Without personal privacy, we are all potential victims of the “secret police.”

In April 2024, Speaker Mike Johnson cast a crucial vote against an amendment that would have required a warrant for accessing data under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). President Biden strongly opposed the warrant requirement amendment, but former President Trump stated, ​​“Kill FISA, it was illegally used against me and many others. They spied on my campaign.”

Cameras are everywhere watching the people.

Red light cameras are automated systems used by law enforcement to monitor intersections and catch drivers who run red lights or aren’t wearing their seatbelts. License readers have gone up all over the country. Stores and public buildings are equipped with cameras. The self-checkout lanes at groceries are equipped with cameras.

The National Security Agency (NSA) previously collected phone metadata on millions of Americans. While this program has been scaled back, it raised significant privacy concerns. The NSA and other agencies have also been known to collect internet communications and track location data using various programs and access to databases, even without warrants.

Privacy is dying.

Since 1990, the federal government has been building different “digital” pieces around American citizens. We are entering the realm of what some have called, “a digital concentration camp”, far deadlier than the three members of the Axis of Evil, United Nations Agenda 21/30 with their smart growth, 15-minute cities and Wildlands Project, more lethal than the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum.

It is complete control.

It is the digital monster who will alert the “secret police.”

Trump Taps Palantir

The Trump administration has tapped Peter Thiel’s Palantir, the notorious data-mining firm, to compile information on people in the United States for a “master database,” creating an easy way to cross-reference sensitive data from tax records, immigration records and more.

Peter Thiel is the co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Palantir Technologies, a large data analytics company. Thiel also co-founded PayPal and is known for his early investment in Facebook. In his personal life, he is married to Matt Danzeisen, and they have two adopted children. He publicly came out as gay in 2016.

After graduating from Stanford, Thiel began his career as a clerk for Judge James Larry Edmondson, worked as a securities lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell, the same law firm of Allen and Foster Dulles. He was a speechwriter for former U.S. secretary of education, neo-con William Bennett, and a derivatives trader at Credit Suisse.

Thiel is a board member of the Bilderbergers with his friend, former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt. The two of them introduced JD Vance to Trump at Mar-a-Lago after relieving him of his Trump Derangement Syndrome. Allegedly, they promised monetary support to Trump’s campaign for accepting their boy Vance as VP.

Palantir is now a huge part of the government.

Palantir Technologies, named after the all-seeing stones of Tolkien’s legendarium, claims to help governments and corporations make sense of data. They offer an extra… total control. The company is a data-mining leviathan and it is backed by billionaires and defense contractors. It was born out of PayPal with its two founders, Theil and Bilderberger Steering Committee member, Alex Karp. They took an anti-fraud algorithm and turned it into military magic. It is a tool of surveillance and domination and they’re not even hiding their intentions.

Founded in 2004 with a $2 million investment from the CIA’s venture arm, In-Q-Tel (IQT), Palantir’s “Gotham” platform was originally built to “fuse” intelligence data for clandestine operations. Palantir has four operating platforms.

Gotham has consumed huge amounts of private data on millions of American citizens via a government stamp of approval and a $794 million taxpayer funded check from the US Army, Space Force, US Special Operations Command and the US Food and Drug Administration. Their notable investors include Founders Fund, Morgan Stanley, and In-Q-Tel. Other significant investors include Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co., BlackRock Advisors LLC, and State Street Corporation.

In 2021 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) renewed its commitment to working with Palantir to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution for another year. Palantir was commissioned in mid-2020 by the Department of HHS to build HHS Protect and Tiberius, a software platform it uses to track Operation Warp Speed’s “vaccine” production, distribution, and administration across the United States. Tiberius also gave a “threat risk” score on how obedient you were to masking, distancing, lockdown criteria and “vaccination.”

A fitting name for the COVID-19 injections, Tiberius was the second Roman emperor, ruling from 14 to 37 CE. He succeeded Augustus, his stepfather, and initially displayed a competent and cautious leadership style. However, his reign was marked by a growing reluctance to engage in public affairs and a reputation for cruelty, particularly in his later years.

Palantir’s Foundry is a software platform that serves as an operating system for organizations, integrating data, analytics, and operations, but it doesn’t just store your data. It also analyses it. Reminiscent of the 2002 Tom Cruise movie, Minority Report…that’s Palantir’s Foundry. It predicts what you might do. It actually assigns risks and flags “troublemakers.” Psychological dossiers are being assembled. Deportations are being prepped by algorithm.

Foundry actually profiles the population before anything happens. It is no longer science fiction like the 2002 movie. It is real and it’s here. Former Palantir employees have confirmed it and they’re being tracked before they blow the whistle.

The CCP watches all their citizens via camera wherever they are, like the old drama series with Jim Caviezel, Person of Interest. Palantir’s Foundry makes China’s Social Credit System look like child’s play.

This is not Communist China, it is the United States of America, the so-called “Land of the Free” and her citizens are being contracted out to a private entity. That’s the part that should terrify all of us.

When interviewed by NPR, Palantir co-founder Alex Karp said, “Palantir is here to disrupt and make our – the institutions we partner with the very best in the world and, when it’s necessary, to scare our enemies and, on occasion, kill them.”

Now that same tool is integrated into Homeland Security, Department of Defense, the CDC, ICE and more.

Former Palantir employee, Juan Sebastian Pinto, helped market Palantir products, including the systems behind what’s known as kill chains – AI-driven networks that help identify targets on battlefields. He’s also sold Palantir surveillance tools to governments. Pinto said he grappled for a while as to whether he should say anything about the company. He said, “I simply cannot live in a world where my grandchildren have to be processed through a database where their everyday activities, including social media posts as citizens are tracked, collected and used for an authoritarian government’s policing database.” He added, “As a former employee, I’m not even sure about my personal safety in regards to speaking out.”

Bobby Allyn of NPR news commented, “Other Palantir employees have wanted to warn about how the company’s technology can be abused by governments, but he says they are under legal agreements to stay silent.”

DOGE and Palantir

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aggressively collected tons of sensitive data from various government agencies, even breaking down firewalls that were supposed to protect us. Three of the people hired by DOGE formerly worked at Palantir. The data collected by DOGE is being used by Palantir to build AI-powered profiles on all Americans. Wikileaks warned us that Palantir is the spearhead of an American surveillance machine. Palantir has literally been hired as a spyware company.

Wired reporter Makena Kelly says the company is “becoming an operation system for the entire government,” and describes how Palantir’s contracts with the Trump administration are an outgrowth of work done by Elon Musk’s DOGE which aims to “centralize data all across government.”

This is the digital monster. Through an executive order, #14243, titled “Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos,” signed by President Trump on March 20, 2025, all government departments are now feeding their databases into one vast, unified pool, one that Palantir can tap, sort, and weaponize. Social Security records, IRS filings, CDC health data, defense intel, all are flowing through Palantir’s AI-driven filters. The EO requires all federal agencies to share all personal data on Americans.

This private information can be used to track or persecute Americans who do not fit the government’s mold. The system tracks political views, protest activity, and personal behaviors using AI to flag potential threats.

Thiel’s company is a vector for centralized control disguised as efficiency. We may soon see real-time social credit systems that fuse health records, financial data, and GPS tracking to assign behavioral risk scores.

Surveillance is expanding under the guise of security, risking long-term tyranny through normalized population profiling. Benjamin Franklin warned us, “Those who would give up Essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Palantir’s Federal Advisory Board

In October of 2022 / Palantir Technologies Inc. announced four new additions to its Palantir Federal Advisory Board (PFAB). The PFAB is a group of former government and military leaders established by Palantir Technologies to provide guidance on how the company’s software and technologies can best support U.S. government agencies. The board focuses on issues related to defense, intelligence, and homeland security, helping Palantir tailor its offerings to meet evolving needs.

“Our work with the United States government, including its defense and intelligence agencies as well as the public health sector, remains at the center of our company,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. “We are honored to partner with the newest members of our advisory board, whose work has shaped national policy on the most pressing challenges that we collectively face.”

The new members of the PFAB include:

Deborah Birx, Former notorious Coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, who convinced Trump to shut down the country destroying millions of small businesses. In her book “Silent Invasion,” Birx discusses how she devised a “strategic sleight-of-hand” method of reporting, which involved subterfuge and altering Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines without the Trump administration’s knowledge or authorization.

Birx gave public health departments the green light to count all deaths with COVID as deaths from COVID. She is also the Former Ambassador-at-Large of the Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Program to support HIV/AIDS Treatment and Prevention. She was appointed in 2014 during the Obama administration.

Will Hurd, Former Representative of Texas’ 23rd District is a moderate republican who voted against traditional Republican viewpoints and has continually been openly critical of President Trump. His background in the CIA was aligned with surveillance.

General Gustave F. Perna, USA (Retired), Former Chief Operating Officer, Operation Warp Speed, delivering the mRNA injections at unprecedented pace; Former Commander, Army Materiel Command (AMC), U.S. Department of Defense. Retired Gen. GUSTAVE PERNA will serve as chief operating officer of DEFCON AI, a startup that will bring artificial intelligence to defense logistics.

Mr. Greg Simon, Former Executive Director of the White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force, President of the Biden Cancer Initiative, and Co- Founder of the Melanoma Research Alliance. He was an American political aide who supported Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore.

Their press release stated, “Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.”

In addition, the Army directly commissioned four big tech executives from Palantir, Meta and OpenAI. They were sworn in to be lieutenant colonels, with no military background as the Pentagon, particularly the Army, cozies up to Silicon Valley. The four include Shyam Sankar, chief technology officer for Palantir; Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer of Meta; Kevin Weil, chief product officer of OpenAI; and Bob McGrew, adviser at Thinking Machines Lab and former chief research officer for OpenAI.

There are money making opportunities here for both sides. Deals were made with their employers’ days before they were sworn in. The Military.com article states, “Service officials insist patriotism is the driving force. However, while the Pentagon has long tapped private-sector talent through advisory roles and consulting gigs, issuing uniforms marks a largely unprecedented step in the modern era.”

Conclusion

In 2003, the creepy “Total Information Awareness” (TIA) office, a Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) program seeking to collect, analyze and data mine every available piece of transaction, communication and travel data on every person in the world, including American citizens, was officially scrapped due to public outrage.

Palantir and its various AI programs are deeply embedded in every agency of the federal government and yet, Americans are silent about the “master data-base.”

Palantir is earning upwards of $3 billion a year providing its AI-driven big data analytics software to governments and private businesses around the globe with their panoptic surveillance of everyone.

A lot of good is coming out of Palantir, especially through law enforcement. Thiel’s company is being used to track illegals and dismantle sex trafficking rings; didn’t we just see 60 children saved in Florida? ICE records show Palantir recently received a $30 million contract to build a platform to track migrant movements in real time. Palantir is even streamlining the D.C. bureaucracy nightmare that we’ve been complaining about for decades. Palantir’s AI software is used by the Israel Defense Forces to strike targets in Gaza. It’s used to assist the Department of Defense to analyze drone footage.

All good, but…

Palantir will outlive Trump’s leadership. When Trump is gone, Palantir’s AI will still be there. What if someone sees liberty and freedom as a threat? What happens when this system is reprogrammed against good patriotic Americans?

There are no mandatory civilian audits or transparency requirements for agencies relying on Palantir, making this a case of governance by black box.

Palantir doesn’t want to overthrow governments. It wants to run them through “support” and suggestion, to be the invisible staffer in every meeting and the silent partner in every crisis.

Our world is fundamentally changing. It’s morphing into a monstrous system of surveillance, manipulation, and mental enslavement. We’ve already lost control over AI and the transformation has become something far more sinister, something that should terrify every thinking human being. We are standing on the edge of a technological abyss, humanity many not have a future, we would be irrelevant and disposable.

Palantir’s AI would have total control and we would be in the crosshairs.

© 2025 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net

Share

Related articles: