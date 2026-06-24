Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
4h

The proverbial slippery slope! Start with murdering the unborn, then murdering the elderly, now everyone in between. And not just the Dutch, Canada is a world leader in this evil.

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
3h

Guess what happens when you make death profitable and put the state in charge...

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