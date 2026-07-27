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A growing ethical firestorm has erupted after NYU bioethicist Arthur Caplan discussed the use of legally “brain-dead” patients in medical research programmes.

According to the report, these patients remain biologically functioning on life support while being classified as legally dead, allowing researchers to conduct experiments on their bodies.

Among the most disturbing revelations are claims that families are approached to approve temporary continuation of life support so researchers can perform experiments when loved ones are unable to become organ donors.

The experiments are reportedly conducted on patients who had registered as organ donors but were later found unsuitable for transplantation because of infections or other medical conditions. Families are then asked whether doctors may continue life support for research purposes, sometimes for up to 72 hours.

The report also claims that human bodies are being used to test animal organs, including genetically modified pig kidneys and livers. Researchers reportedly study how these organs function in legally brain-dead patients whose bodies can remain physiologically stable for extended periods before life support is withdrawn.

Caplan described such patients as “neomorts”, a term originating from psychiatrist Willard Gaylin’s 1974 essay Harvesting the Dead, which warned of the ethical dangers posed by maintaining neurologically injured patients for invasive experimentation. What began as a warning nearly five decades ago has, according to the report, evolved into an expanding area of medical research.

The disclosures have intensified questions surrounding informed consent, the definition of death, and whether families fully understand that their loved ones may remain biologically functioning while being legally declared dead.

For additional context, watch the original video containing Arthur Caplan's remarks or read the Slay News report .

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