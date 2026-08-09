Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
1hEdited

That she could not answer correctly, or even had severe dementia, means she COULD NOT HAVE consented to *any* euthanisia. The medical people involved should be charged and convicted of MURDER for the simple reason that they never obtained consent from a human being that likely could not sign an enforceable contract.

All 1st world Govts are murdering bastards and are the enemy of people all over the world.

https://1yfgk.substack.com/p/why-are-they-killing-us

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
2h

💔🤯😠😞

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