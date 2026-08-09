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The death of 83-year-old Brigitte “GG” Stegemann is raising more disturbing questions about Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) system.

According to her family, Stegemann had previously rejected euthanasia because of her Christian faith, yet discussions about MAiD were reopened while her longtime family advocate was away.

Relatives say she was severely hearing-impaired, frequently lethargic, and gave incorrect answers to basic questions during the assessment that found her capable of consenting.

They further state that she never gave the final verbal confirmation they had been told would be required immediately before the lethal injection.

The lethal injection went ahead anyway.

Slay News reports:

An 83-year-old Canadian grandmother was killed by lethal injection under the globalist Canadian government’s rapidly expanding euthanasia program after she had previously rejected “assisted suicide” because it violated her Christian faith, according to her devastated family.

Brigitte Stegemann died July 10 at The Pearl long-term care facility in Belleville, Ontario, under Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) system.

Her family says Stegemann was cognitively vulnerable, severely hearing-impaired, frequently lethargic, and gave incorrect answers to basic questions during the assessment used to declare her capable of consenting to her own death.

Even more disturbing, her relatives say Stegemann never gave the promised final verbal confirmation immediately before the lethal drugs were administered.

She simply remained silent.

The procedure went ahead anyway.

The family is now accusing the system of “clinical arrogance,” secrecy, and a catastrophic failure of safeguards designed to protect vulnerable patients from being euthanized without valid consent.

Christian Grandmother Had Already Rejected Euthanasia

Stegemann, affectionately known as “GG,” had lived at the Ontario facility for approximately two years.

Five months before her death, doctors diagnosed her with untreatable Stage IV stomach cancer.

Her granddaughter, also named Brigitte, held legal power of attorney and had acted as her grandmother’s principal caregiver and advocate for more than 12 years.

The facility routinely contacted the granddaughter over medications, medical treatments, and everyday care decisions.

Two months before Stegemann died, she was asked whether she wanted MAiD.

Her answer was clear.

According to the family’s statement, Stegemann “clearly stated that she did not wish to pursue it.”

Her Christian faith was central to that decision.

She opposed euthanasia and wanted to die naturally.

Yet while her granddaughter was away on a 10-day vacation, staff began discussing assisted suicide with Stegemann again behind closed doors.

Her family and advocate were not informed.

Family Says Vulnerable Woman Was Targeted While Advocate Was Away

The family says staff never adequately explained who reopened the euthanasia discussions or why they did so after Stegemann had already rejected MAiD.

The timing raised immediate alarm.

Stegemann suffered profound hearing loss.

She was completely deaf in her left ear and could hear only minimally through her right.

Her physical decline had also left her experiencing frequent periods of severe lethargy and unresponsiveness.

Nevertheless, formal assessments were conducted July 6 and 7.

The family said Stegemann suddenly appeared unusually alert during those assessments after spending days barely responsive.

Even then, serious warning signs emerged.

The evaluating physician repeatedly had to repeat questions because Stegemann could not hear them.

And when she did answer, she repeatedly got basic facts about her own life wrong.

She Could Not Correctly Identify Her Own Family

Asked whether she had siblings, Stegemann said she had none.

In reality, she was the second-youngest of 14 children.

She then claimed none of her siblings remained alive.

Some were still living.

She had spoken with one of them only the previous week.

Stegemann became disoriented and began crying.

“I forgot about the grandkids,” she said while confusing her surviving siblings with her great-grandchildren.

Her family says they were forced to correct most of her answers during the evaluation.

Her granddaughter directly challenged the doctor, demanding to know how an elderly woman unable to correctly identify her own immediate family could possibly be declared mentally capable of consenting to death.

Doctor Deemed Her Capable Anyway

According to the family, the physician described euthanasia to Stegemann using gentle language about receiving medication, experiencing peace, and falling asleep.

The doctor also reportedly reassured her that she “would not lose control of her bowels.”

The family was then ordered out of the room.

Stegemann’s granddaughter asked to remain because she held power of attorney and had served as her advocate for more than a decade.

The request was denied.

When the physician emerged, the decision had been made.

“I have deemed her capable of making her own decisions,” the doctor said, according to the family.

Stegemann had supposedly consented.

Her death was scheduled for July 10.

Death Date Was Set Before Paperwork Was Finished

The family later discovered another disturbing detail.

According to their account, Stegemann’s euthanasia date had already been arranged before the official MAiD paperwork was completed.

Facility employees, including the home’s manager, subsequently completed and witnessed the documents themselves.

The granddaughter was not informed despite visiting Stegemann every day.

On July 8, officials even attempted to move the euthanasia forward by an entire day because the physician suddenly had space available in her schedule.

The home manager admitted that she had personally completed the paperwork, according to the family.

A procedure supposedly centered entirely on the patient’s autonomous decision was being moved around to accommodate a doctor’s calendar.

Family Waited for Pastor Before Lethal Injection

On the morning Stegemann was scheduled to die, her family took her onto the patio for fresh air.

They gave her a scoop of her favorite strawberry ice cream.

They were waiting for her pastor.

Stegemann had made clear that she wanted her family around her and wanted her pastor present.

But according to her relatives, those wishes became secondary to maintaining the euthanasia schedule.

After Stegemann returned to her room, staff inserted an intravenous line.

Her family described an alarming amount of blood covering Stegemann, her bedding, and the surrounding area after the IV was placed.

Then the physician arrived.

She Stayed Silent; They Injected Her Anyway

The family says medical staff had repeatedly assured them that Stegemann would be required to give a final, explicit verbal confirmation immediately before she was euthanized.

That safeguard was critical.

It was supposed to establish that she still wanted to die at the precise moment the irreversible procedure began.

But when the time came, Stegemann did not say yes.

She did not verbally consent.

She remained silent, according to the family.

Her hands were held together in a prayer position.

The clinical team proceeded with the lethal injection anyway.

“Tragically, we were left alarmed and horrified when the clinical team completely ignored her silence and carried the procedure forward regardless,” the family said.

Stegemann was dead shortly afterward.

Family Condemns ‘Systemic Failure’

Stegemann’s relatives are now demanding accountability.

They describe her death as “a systemic failure driven by clinical arrogance, a total lack of transparency, and a blatant disregard for the safeguards meant to protect vulnerable patients.”

Their central question is devastatingly simple.

Stegemann had already said no.

She had explicitly rejected euthanasia because it violated her deeply held Christian beliefs.

Yet staff reopened the subject while the family member who had spent more than a decade advocating for her was out of town.

They privately reassessed a frail, hearing-impaired elderly woman who could not correctly answer questions about whether her own brothers and sisters were alive.

They excluded her legal advocate from the critical discussion.

They scheduled her death.

And when the final moment arrived, the family says the explicit verbal consent they had been promised never came.

She was euthanized anyway.

More Than 100,000 Canadians Have Now Died under MAiD

Canada legalized Medical Assistance in Dying in 2016.

The program has since expanded dramatically.

By April 2026, more than 100,000 people had already died through Canada’s state-sanctioned assisted-suicide system.

Supporters insist MAiD protects individual autonomy and allows suffering patients to choose the circumstances of their deaths.

Stegemann’s case exposes the nightmare that emerges when the person supposedly exercising that “choice” is elderly, seriously ill, cognitively impaired, unable to hear properly, and dependent on others to understand what is happening.

A Christian grandmother said she wanted to die naturally.

Months later, after private discussions held while her advocate was away, she was declared capable despite failing basic questions about her own family.

At the final moment, she reportedly did not verbally confirm that she wanted to die.

Canada’s euthanasia system killed her anyway.

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