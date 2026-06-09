Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
2h

Pray for all whistleblowers!

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1h

Barry Young should consider himself fortunate to still be alive.

The mega-corrupt system of just about all countries today -- most especially 1st world countries totally owned by the Central Bank Cabal -- has labeled all whistleblowers "domestic terrorists" or "enemies of the State". You simply *cannot* speak out against the State, the Cabal, or any of its agents.

We're living in dark times, soon to get much darker. Wish it weren't so.

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