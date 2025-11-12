One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Camus

Bill Gates just quietly confirmed the pivot many suspected was coming.

After years of pushing climate investment, he now says the real focus will shift toward “new vaccines” and “immunization.” And what’s happening around him? Every major signal suggests Big Business is following the same path.

The Wall Street Journal reports major banks like JPMorgan, Citibank, and UBS are backing away from their net-zero pledges. The Financial Times says companies by the hundreds are abandoning their climate targets altogether. The Net Zero Banking Alliance has suspended operations amid a wave of exits.

The corporate world is quietly leaving the green agenda—and the next global narrative is being loaded.

Enter the Lancet, which recently published “Climate Change and Pandemics: A Call to Action,” arguing that climate disruptions helped cause outbreaks like Wuhan and insisting that climate policy must now integrate global health.

And conveniently, COP30—this year’s UN Climate Action Conference in Brazil—isn’t focused on the atmosphere anymore. It’s about “integrating health into climate resilience,” complete with new programs for immunization, surveillance, and disease control.

Translation: they’re merging climate finance with public health to channel billions into the same old institutions—this time under the banner of “resilience.”

Bill Gates, always one step ahead of the curve, is just vocalizing what the system already decided: global control will now pivot from the sky to the bloodstream.

Environmental fear has been replaced with biological fear—the perfect new tool of compliance.

Because when climate alarm stopped selling, health became the new climate.



Share

Related articles:















