Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
1h

After years of flogging climate investments 🌍💸, Harma Schill Gates has found a ’new’ calling—population culls via ’immunization’ 💉☠️ with well-documented poisons. The profit forecasts 📈 look sky-high at first… but naturally start to decline 📉 once the global herd 🐑 has been trimmed down to a lean, manageable 500 million. ⚰️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
djean111's avatar
djean111
1h

Hmmmmm- can't sell solar if you are going to dim the sun, I suppose. New control mechanism, new profit points, same old grift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture