By Lance D Johnson June 3, 2025

The U.S. public was sold a lie—a carefully crafted deception that turned millions into unwitting test subjects for an experimental medical intervention.

While government health agencies swore under oath that COVID-19 vaccines were "safe and effective," internal documents now expose a chilling reality: the FDA and CDC deliberately ignored alarming safety signals, suppressed data, and stonewalled transparency efforts. A bombshell peer-reviewed paper published by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) confirms what independent researchers have warned for years—the agencies tasked with protecting Americans instead betrayed them, prioritizing pharmaceutical profits over human lives.

But it's more than just pharmaceutical profits these people are trying to acquire. The CDC and FDA's inner nucleus are defrauding the public, acting as a front group for an industry that is abusing, harming, and killing Americans. The mRNA COVID vaccine fraud opens the gateway for hundreds of new vaccine experiments, unleashing mass vaccination platforms and technologies of genetic control and data collection that will make COVID jabs look like a simple test run ten years down the road.

Key points:

A new peer-reviewed study accuses the FDA and CDC of a "monumental betrayal" by failing to monitor and report COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

Agencies ignored safety signals from VAERS and VSD databases, where COVID shots accounted for 78% of all reported vaccine deaths.

Internal records show the FDA detected almost no safety signals for Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines—despite widespread myocarditis cases.

CDC withheld critical myocarditis data and dodged FOIA requests, delaying accountability for years.

Experts warn that without transparent pharmacovigilance, the public remains defenseless against future vaccine injuries.

The CDC and FDA must be replaced; their inner nucleus prosecuted for these crimes mentioned herein.

A system rigged from the start

Pharmacovigilance—the practice of monitoring drug and vaccine safety—was supposed to be the last line of defense for public health. Instead, it became a bureaucratic smokescreen. The CHD study, published in Medical Research Archives, reveals that the FDA and CDC abandoned their legal obligations, using flawed statistical methods to downplay injuries while fast-tracking mRNA injections onto the market.

VAERS, the government’s primary adverse event reporting system, has long been criticized for capturing only a fraction of injuries—Harvard researchers estimated in 2011 that less than 1% of vaccine harms are reported. Yet even this incomplete system logged 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccine injury reports by 2023, dwarfing all other vaccines combined over three decades.

"The clinical trial never ends," the CHD paper warns. "It’s just that our children become the subjects of the uncontrolled experiment."

The cover-up: How agencies hid the truth

Emails and internal documents obtained through litigation expose a pattern of negligence and deceit. While the CDC was legally required to use Proportional Reporting Ratios (PRR)—a straightforward method for detecting safety signals—it instead relied on Empirical Bayesian data mining, a complex statistical model that obscured risks.

During the brief period the CDC used PRR in 2022, it identified 743 safety signals, including myocarditis, stroke, and death. Yet the FDA—tasked with independently verifying these findings—claimed only three minor signals (a rash, breast milk exposure, and "drug ineffectiveness") for mRNA shots.

"The FDA and CDC didn’t fail to protect us—they just never tried," said Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., CHD’s senior research scientist. "That they never tried is a dereliction."

A legacy of harm and deception

The consequences of this betrayal are staggering. Myocarditis cases surged among young men, yet CDC officials buried the data. VAERS reports revealed thousands of deaths post-vaccination, yet agencies dismissed them as "pre-existing conditions." Even now, the FDA and CDC continue to obstruct FOIA requests, delaying accountability while pushing new mRNA-based vaccines for flu, RSV, and even food-borne applications.

"The lack of tools was not what endangered, injured, and killed Americans," Jablonowski said. "The lack of integrity did."

But this goes beyond a "lack of integrity."

Just a couple years ago, the FDA and CDC were weaponized to conceal the facts about mRNA vaccines, obviously to carry out some kind of domestic terror and mass murder operation that corresponds with a greater depopulation agenda around the world. The mRNA vaccines and the "pandemic" that was propagated into existence, pave the way for multiple new investments in vaccines, for investors and financial systems to reap profit from.

The mRNA COVID jabs were a Trojan horse to introduce vaccine passports and a medical police state, but even more importantly - to introduce a pipeline for hundreds of new vaccines and medical exploitation. These new vaccines are being delivered through the food, through the air, subcutaneously through patches and fine needles, and even through mass aerosol programs.

The mRNA medical fraud paves the way for the CDC and FDA to pose as false authorities, false fronts of authority and safety regulation for a behemoth of a vaccine industry that seeks to control and depopulate. Furthermore, this axis of evil seeks to access people as data sources, probing their physiology for surveillance, programming, and genetic control using vaccine and testing programs as the conduit. New pandemics are being planned and created, and pathogens are being manipulated and deployed for ultimate control over the human race, with vaccine and testing programs securing global, technological power over the gullible masses.

This axis of evil - CDC, FDA, and the vaccine industry must be confronted. There is no time to coddle, appease, and reform these government agencies. They must be dismantled and/or replaced - their inner nucleus prosecuted.

“Vaccination”, injecting people with mysterious concoctions of varied composition, is a malign fraud of gigantic proportions which has been going on for many decades (at least)."

